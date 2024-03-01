2024 March 1 18:00

Altera Infrastructure announces strategic divestment of ALP Maritime Services

Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera), one of the world’s leading suppliers of infrastructure assets to the offshore energy industry, has announced that they have divested ALP Maritime Group B.V., together with all its subsidiaries (ALP).

The divestment of ALP is part of Altera’s strategy to focus on its core segments, particularly the FPSO and shuttle tanker operations, as well as to prepare for investments in the Stella Maris CCS project in support of the global energy transition. The sale of this world class fleet of anchor handling tug (AHT) vessels also offers ALP further development opportunities under new and experienced ownership.



Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services group primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $4 billion, comprised of 31 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.