2024 March 1 12:56

Hapag-Lloyd increases rates from North Europe to India, Pakistan, Red Sea and Arabian Gulf

The revised tariff rates from North Europe to India, Pakistan, Red Sea and Arabian Gulf, affecting both 20’ and 40’ Dry containers including High Cube equipment, are set to commence for sailings starting March 14, 2024, and will remain in effect until further notice, according to Hapag-Lloyd's release.



Shipping a 20’ Dry Container from North Europe to Karachi will increase to $1050, up from $900. Similar increments are noted across other destinations, with a particularly notable hike for shipments to Jeddah, which sees a $250 increase for both 20’ and 40’ Dry Containers.



Below provides a detailed breakdown of the tariff adjustments per container size:



For 20' Dry Containers:

- From North Europe to Karachi: $900 to $1050 ($150 increase)

- From North Europe to Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Kattupalli: $800 to $950 ($150 increase)

- From North Europe to Jeddah: $1325 to $1575 ($250 increase)

- From North Europe to Jebel Ali: $733 to $883 ($150 increase)



For 40' Dry Containers:

- From North Europe to Karachi: $725 to $875 ($150 increase)

- From North Europe to Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Kattupalli: $625 to $775 ($150 increase)

- From North Europe to Jeddah: $1125 to $1375 ($250 increase)

- From North Europe to Jebel Ali: $491 to $641 ($150 increase)



The geographic scope of this price announcement encompasses Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg in North Europe.