2024 February 29 18:02

Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub

Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) through its subsidiary Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDCE), a subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, for the joint development of a centralized H2 production hub in Sarawak’s Bintulu, to be known as the Sarawak H2 Hub, according to H2TECH.

The planned global-scale H2 production hub in Bintulu is intended to serve as the sole supplier of green H2 for downstream facilities in the Bintulu division area, managed by a joint venture company to be formed by Gentari and SEDCE, which will also be responsible for optimizing all H2 production projects within the region.



Sarawak is positioning itself to be a commercial H2 producer by 2027 with the vision of transitioning the state into a H2 economy.



