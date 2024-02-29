  The version for the print
  • 2024 February 29 18:02

    Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub

    Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) through its subsidiary Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDCE), a subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, for the joint development of a centralized H2 production hub in Sarawak’s Bintulu, to be known as the Sarawak H2 Hub, according to H2TECH.

    The planned global-scale H2 production hub in Bintulu is intended to serve as the sole supplier of green H2 for downstream facilities in the Bintulu division area, managed by a joint venture company to be formed by Gentari and SEDCE, which will also be responsible for optimizing all H2 production projects within the region.

    Sarawak is positioning itself to be a commercial H2 producer by 2027 with the vision of transitioning the state into a H2 economy.

2024 February 29

18:02 Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub
17:35 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks purchase agreement for 6 ULCV quay cranes
17:12 BV research confirms central role of operational and energy efficiency in meeting shipping’s 2050 carbon budget
16:42 President Vladimir Putin encourages foreign companies to actively use the opportunities of the NSR
16:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2024
15:56 President Putin calls for upgrading the country’s inland waterways core infrastructure
15:24 The Bollore Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the successful sale of Bollore Logistics to CMA CGM
14:41 CMA CGM resumes operations in the Red Sea
14:09 TotalEnergies to supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 years
13:44 MOL and Idemitsu Kosan to launch demonstration test of recycling used plastics generated aboard VLCC
13:22 Six Arctic expeditions on the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker planned for 2024
13:15 NYK Group acquires UK-based delivery platform business for e-commerce operators
13:07 President Vladimir Putin: Russia intends to build effective logistics corridors with friendly countries
12:51 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal receives preliminary approval for high-speed vessel design
12:14 ClassNK has awarded AiP for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore windfarm support vessel
11:30 Port Houston container volumes up 4% to 332,961 TEUs in Jan 2024
11:10 Swedbank adopts Poseidon Principles for carbon footprint reporting of shipping portfolio
10:42 Authorities give Conoco Phillips permission to launch Eldfisk nord in the North Sea
10:24 LNG dual-fuel BYD Explorer No.1 visits Bremerhaven for the first time
09:47 DeepOcean to inspect pipelines for Equinor

2024 February 28

18:07 Fratelli Cosulich takes delivery of second LNG bunkering vessel
17:44 Idemitsu, Mitsubishi and Proman join forces to develop a clean ammonia project in the United States
17:13 CULines and IAL to launch a new South China – Vietnam – Thailand service SCT2 in March
16:47 Saudi container line Folk Maritime launched
16:25 China's shipbuilding industry grows in 2023 under US sanctions
15:58 Japan, China, and Greece retain global leadership in shipowning
15:32 Jumbo Shipping, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine join forces in new commercial joint venture
14:58 Port of Hamburg handled a total of 114.3 million tonnes of goods in 2023
14:23 SITC launches new "Weifang-Japan" service with successful maiden voyage
13:48 Pier 400 in the port of Los Angeles upgrades its terminal operations fleet
13:13 Congo becomes an LNG exporting country
11:59 DEME reports 2023 results
11:13 KOTUG Canada holds steel cutting ceremony for two high bollard pull methanol fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Expansion Project
10:46 MOL's ammonia bunkering vessel receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 February 27

18:07 Serco named preferred supplier for Vard Marine's naval modernization project
17:45 Ascenz Marorka’s mother company acquires Danish VPS
17:22 Majestic Fast Ferry has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-metre passenger ferry
16:47 FSRU reaches NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal in Brazil
16:24 Wartsila introduces Ammonia Fuel Supply System to ease shipping’s transition to ammonia fuel
15:54 Piraeus Port Authority and Guangzhou Port Group sign MoU
15:14 DNO Norge orders Noble jack-up rig for drilling work in Norway
14:40 Stena Evolution and Shell team up for innovative deepwater drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico
14:23 OOCL adds the eight eco-friendly 24,188 TEU ship
13:40 Port of Tanjung Pelepas completes first LNG bunkering operation
13:02 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $267.8 mln order for 2 car carriers
12:45 Wallenius Wilhelmsen declares options for four additional Shaper Class vessels
12:09 Consortium of MOL, ITOCHU Corporation, HIF Asia Pacific and JFE Steel Corporation to pioneer synthetic fuel supply chain and CO2 marine transport initiative
11:42 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032
11:18 The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow
10:52 Port of Oakland container volume up in January 2024
10:23 CMA CGM updates FAK rates from India to Europe and the Mediterranean
09:57 Biofuel reduces the climate impact from a Green Sea Conference by 90 per cent

2024 February 26

18:06 Cetus Maritime merge with Nachipa Corp
17:32 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$1.08 bln order for LNG ships
17:17 Asian shipping companies to face over €1 bln in emissions costs under new EU regulations
16:57 Panama Canal’s revenue up 14.9% to $4.968 bln in 2023
16:24 DP World and Masdar partner to drive renewable power for port operations
14:59 Singapore's Seatrium announces loss of $1.4 bln in 2023
14:24 Euronav orders two eco-friendly bitumen tankers
13:52 Vopak advances Singapore's bunkering hub with new biofuel capacity
13:22 Germany's Mukran LNG terminal starts trial operations
12:42 Glomar Offshore reduces CO2 emissions by 28% with transition to sustainable biofuel
12:22 Oil tanker shortage exacerbates global petroleum trade disruptions amid Red Sea attacks
11:48 QatarEnergy to boost global LNG production with new North Field West project
10:29 European Commission clears acquisition of Bollore Logistics by CMA CGM

2024 February 25

15:46 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes basic design of ammonia fuel supply system for marine engines under development by WinGD
14:33 Final tender for technical support opens for aids to navigation maintenance in Australia
13:18 HII launches Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts at Newport News Shipbuilding
12:07 IMO agrees new guidance for safe transport of plastic pellets on ships
10:25 ​QatarEnergy names the first carrier of its LNG expansion fleet