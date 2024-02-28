2024 February 28 17:13

CULines and IAL to launch a new South China – Vietnam – Thailand service SCT2 in March

China United Lines (CULines) and Interasia Lines (IAL) will in mid-March launch a new South China – Vietnam – Thailand service, marketed as ‘SCT2’ and ‘SVT’ by the respective partners.

The upcoming ‘SCT2/SVT ’ will turn in two weeks using two ships of about 1,800 TEU calling at Nansha, Chiwan, Ho Chi Minh City (Cat Lai), Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Nansha. The 1,756 teu INTERASIA VISION is scheduled to start the first sailing when it departs from Bangkok on 14 March.

This new ‘SCT2’ will provide CULines with a second weekly loop connecting South China and Thailand. The operator currently serves this route using its existing ‘SCT’ loop that serves Nansha, Chiwan, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Nansha with two 1,900 teu vessels.