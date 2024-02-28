2024 February 28 15:32

Jumbo Shipping, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine join forces in new commercial joint venture

After three years in a successful joint venture, Dutch maritime heavy lift transport and engineering contractor Jumbo Shipping and German breakbulk and project cargo specialist SAL Heavy Lift welcome their American sister, multipurpose and liner operator Intermarine, to the group. On 1 March 2024, JSI Alliance will be ready to set sail with a new combined fleet of 50 vessels, according to the company's release.

Three carriers, combing their fleets and all commercial activities for breakbulk and project cargo, will provide a unified commercial entry point for sales and marketing for their joint network of offices and agents in 23 countries worldwide. The large fleet of around 50 vessels ranges from effective multipurpose vessels to the most advanced heavy lift ships in the world, with a lifting capacity of up to 3,000 t SWL.

The Intermarine fleet is based on standardised, effective multipurpose vessels typically geared up to max 500 t SWL, essentially where the Jumbo and SAL vessel portfolio begins.

JSI Alliance holds a combined +120 years of experience between its three members.

JSI Alliance replaces Jumbo-SAL-Alliance as the unified marketing platform and brand. As operators and owners, however, Jumbo, SAL and Intermarine remain independent – allowing the three brands to be active in the market.



JSI Alliance provides highly flexible shipping solutions and an unparalleled range of breakbulk and project shipping services in the market. Lifting capacities from standardised multipurpose ships range from 160 t SWL to 3,000 t SWL. As such, JSI Alliance manages the largest fleet of vessels in the +800 t lifting segment as well as the most advanced green heavy lift ships, with Orca series vessels launching in 2024. This provides a commercial bandwidth that stretches from rapid positioning vessels for smaller or larger single shipments to large volume contracts and full-scope solutions for complex projects – all under one roof. A strong group of experienced professionals – commercial, engineering, project management, QHSE – works closely together with a combined network of agents and offices worldwide. They provide partnership, expert advice and safely delivered goods to a wide range of clients, including EPCs, brokers, forwarders, OEMs, energy companies and more.