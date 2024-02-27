2024 February 27 14:23

OOCL adds the eight eco-friendly 24,188 TEU ship

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) is delighted to introduce its newest mega containership, “OOCL Abu Dhabi”. OOCL’s fleet structure will be further optimized with the addition of the eighth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel, according to the company's release.



“OOCL Abu Dhabi” is the fourth of six 24,188 TEU newbuildings to be delivered to OOCL by DACKS.

“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, the company offers transportation services to all the major trading economies of the world.