2024 February 26 18:06

Cetus Maritime merge with Nachipa Corp

Cetus Maritime, a global Handysize vessel operator, has announced its strategic amalgamation with South American shipping company, Nachipa Corp., according to the company's release.



Emerging from the merger of Asia Maritime Pacific and HBC just over a year ago, Cetus Maritime is on a fast track of expansion and industry leadership. The partnership with Nachipa Corp will see Cetus Maritime enhancing its fleet and broadening its international presence, emphasizing the company's ambitious growth trajectory.



Post-merger, the collective fleet will encompass 65 ships, split between 40 owned and 25 chartered vessels, with a concerted focus on modern, environmentally-friendly Handysize ships. The merger will expand Cetus Maritime's workforce to approximately 120, spreading across nine global offices, including a new addition in Santiago, Chile, broadening the company's global footprint.



The integration of Nachipa, renowned for its 75 years of operational excellence in South America, into Cetus Maritime’s business model is expected to be completed by March, subject to customary closing conditions.





