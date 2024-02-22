2024 February 22 15:24

The first Norsepower Rotor Sail funded by German Government to be fitted on Baltrader’s new cement carrier

Baltrader Capital GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg, and Norsepower, the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, have signed a contract concerning the delivery of one 24m x 4m sized Norsepower Rotor Sail in summer 2024, according to the company's release.

The product will be fitted on the newest cement carrier of the Baltrader fleet, M/V CEMCOMMANDER. It is going to be delivered from Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd. and ecological ship design was made by SDC Ship Design & Consultants GmbH, Hamburg.

The Norsepower Rotor Sail is a radically modernised version of the Flettner Rotor. It uses the ship’s electric power to actively rotate the cylinder-shaped rotor on the deck, producing powerful thrust. The product meets the funding objectives by saving fuel and thus enabling emission reductions of up to 14 percent. Wind-assisted propulsion systems like Norsepower Rotor Sail™ make a direct contribution to climate protection on the way to carbon-neutral shipping.

M/V CEMCOMMANDER will fly a European flag and shall be commercially operated by Baltrader Schifffahrtsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG. In charge of the vessel’s technical management is BRISE Bereederungs GmbH & Co. KG, which is acting as technical manager for the whole Baltrader fleet. The wind propulsion system will be classified by Bureau Veritas and the ship will get the WPS2 class notation.

The installation of the Norsepower Rotor Sail is supported by the funding Directive “Sustainable Modernisation of Coastal Vessels” (NAMKü) of the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport. This Directive supports measures to improve the energy efficiency of coastal vessels.



