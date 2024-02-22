2024 February 22 14:13

Eastern Pacific Shipping partners with bound4blue for first wind-assisted propulsion system installation

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has contracted bound4blue to install three 22-meter eSAILs on its vessel, Pacific Sentinel, marking the company's debut wind-assisted propulsion system, according to the company's release. The 'suction sail' technology is set to be fitted on the 183-meter, 50,000 DWT oil and chemical tanker in the fourth quarter of 2024. This innovative system will harness aerodynamic surfaces to generate propulsive efficiency and is expected to reduce the vessel's energy consumption by approximately 10%, contingent on routing.



The collaboration aims to leverage the wind-assisted propulsion technology to optimize energy efficiency and drive down emissions across EPS's fleet.

With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Paciﬁc Shipping Pte. Ltd. (“EPS”) is one of the leading shipping companies. The company's fleet consists of over 250 vessels and 25 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels. EPS’ shore team is fully integrated with in-house commercial, ﬁnance, innovation, IT, legal, manning, operations, and technical departments.



bound4blue develops automated wind-assisted propulsion systems as a turnkey solution for all shipowners and shipping companies seeking to reduce fuel costs and polluting emissions. bound4blue’s eSAIL system is a validated solution for saving fuel and emissions, completely autonomous, with low maintenance and easy installation onboard, being the most cost-eﬃcient wind propulsion technology today. bound4blue’s suction sails are oﬀered in three sizes, ranging from 12m to 36m in height, all with optional tilting systems to ensure overhead clearance under port operations if needed. It is suitable for Tankers, Bulkers, Ro-Ros, Cruises, Ferries, Gas Carriers, and General Cargo vessels, regardless of their size or age. The company, founded in 2014 with a vocation clearly focused on the renewable energy sector in the maritime ﬁeld, has its headquarters in Cantabria (Spain) and oﬃces in Barcelona and Singapore. The company has installed its eSAIL system on three ships and has signed additional agreements with other shipowners like Marubeni Corporation, Odfjell, SNA TUHA’A PAE, and Louis Dreyfus Armateurs to install the system on their ﬂeets.



