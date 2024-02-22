2024 February 22 07:39

Container shipper HMM receives an A- score from Carbon Disclosure Project

South Korea's No. 1 container shipper HMM Co. said Wednesday it has clinched a "leadership score" in climate change from a global sustainable management ratings agency, according to Yonhap.

Last year, HMM received an A- score from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in the climate change category for its better eco-friendly management, the shipping firm said.

It is the second-highest on CDP's eight-level rating scale. A CDP score provides a snapshot of a company's disclosure and environmental performance.

In addition, it is higher than the global average of C and the mean score of B- for the maritime transportation industry, HMM said.

HMM began to participate in the CDP program in 2010. CDP scores are divided into four levels: leadership (A/A-), management (B/B-), awareness (C/C-) and disclosure (D/D-).

To earn an A score from CDP, businesses and organizations must show environmental leadership, disclosing action on climate change, deforestation or water security.

In January this year, HMM was named the best eco-friendly shipping company at the Green Shipping Summit 2024 held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.