2024 February 21 17:06

SeaLead and Blue Water Line launch Gulf India Express service

SeaLead launched new container shipping service, the Gulf India Express (GIX), according to the company's release.

In partnership with Blue Water Line (an Abrao Group Company), the GIX service will operate 2 ships with 1 vessel provided by each partner.

The service will provide a reliable and efficient weekly rotation connecting the key ports of Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Sohar, Jebel Ali, Dammam, and returning to Mundra. The inaugural voyage of the MV Taichung is scheduled to depart Jebel Ali on 22nd February 2024 followed by MV Abrao Cochin on the 29th Feb 2024 from Jebel Ali.

Founded in 2017, SeaLead is a relatively new entrant to the global container shipping market.