2024 February 17 10:03

Wan Hai and ONE launch joint service to link Asia with US West Coast

Taiwan's ocean carrier Wan Hai Lines has announced the revamp of its Asia-Pacific Service (AP1), to enhance its current network on the United States West Coast, the Container News website said.



Wan Hai's AP1 service will replace the existing AA3 service and will be jointly operated with Ocean Network Express (ONE).



Wan Hai Lines will deploy five vessels, while the Singaporean box line, which has also announced the new service, will add two container ships to the service. All the vessels will have a nominal capacity of 13,000 TEUs.



AP1 service's maiden voyage will commence from the port of Haiphong in Vietnam on/around the end of April or May 2024. The updated service will have a 56-day fixed round trip schedule.



The full port rotation of the new service will be Haiphong (Vietnam) – Cai Mep (Vietnam) – Shekou (China) – Xiamen (China) – Taipei (China) – Ningbo (China) – Shanghai (China) – Los Angeles (US) – Oakland (US) – Shekou – Haiphong.