2024 February 14 14:23

Bureau Veritas partners with Tara Ocean Foundation to class polar station

Bureau Veritas has announced a partnership with the Tara Ocean Foundation to provide classification services for the construction of the Tara Polar Station, according to the company's release.

The Tara Ocean Foundation, established in 2003 as France's first public interest foundation dedicated to ocean exploration and conservation, aims to deepen the understanding of the ocean and raise public awareness about its importance. The foundation's Tara Polar Station will serve as a drifting research platform, hosting scientists from various disciplines to study the impact of climate change on the Arctic region, particularly focusing on biodiversity. Planned missions extend until 2045, highlighting the long-term commitment to marine science and environmental stewardship.

As part of the partnership, Bureau Veritas will deliver classification services and statutory certificates for the Tara Polar Station. This includes providing design approval, overseeing construction at the Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie (CMN) shipyard in Cherbourg, France, and ensuring compliance with polar vessel regulations.

Ice- and Polar-class vessels like the Tara Polar Station require specialized design and construction to withstand extreme conditions. Bureau Veritas offers comprehensive assessments to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, covering stability calculations, structural analyses, and operational assessments.



