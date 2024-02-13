2024 February 13 18:07

Survitec enhances dry chemical powder system to safeguard ships powered by alternative fuels

In response to the maritime industry's increasing shift towards cleaner fuels, Survitec, a global provider of Survival Technology solutions, has unveiled upgraded Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) fire extinguishing systems, according to the company's release. These enhancements are designed to provide enhanced fire safety for vessels utilizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. With type approval certification in hand, the upgraded systems are now being integrated into newbuild and existing vessels.



The newly enhanced DCP system comprises an extinguishant storage container, nitrogen gas cylinder, safety valves, pressure regulator, piping, and discharge devices, including nozzles. One key advancement is the ability to combine longer lengths of discharge piping with smaller volumes of powder, optimizing fire protection for bunkering stations and fuel-switching operations on various vessels. This is achieved through precise control over propellant and powder mixing, along with a new delivery nozzle design.



Survitec's enhanced DCP solution, propelled by nitrogen, meets regulatory requirements for constant deployment and discharge pressure, ensuring reliable fire suppression capabilities. Importantly, the system's design allows for streamlined maintenance and servicing without disassembling core components, reducing downtime and operational disruptions.

Additionally, Survitec's DCP firefighting systems are fully compatible with the company’s digital fire safety management solution, SMARR-TI, providing comprehensive safety coverage across vessels.



