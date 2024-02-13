2024 February 13 14:43

Ocean Power Technologies secures $1.25 mln in orders for advanced WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of innovative low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, has announced the receipt of multiple orders exceeding $1.25 million for fully integrated WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), according to the company's release.



The recent commercial orders originate from clients in Latin America.

Ocean Power Technologies offers intelligent maritime solutions and services that facilitate safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations across defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind sectors. The company's PowerBuoy platforms furnish clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. Additionally, OPT provides WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and marine robotics services. The company is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California.