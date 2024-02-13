  The version for the print
  • 2024 February 13 14:43

    Ocean Power Technologies secures $1.25 mln in orders for advanced WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles

    Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of innovative low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, has announced the receipt of multiple orders exceeding $1.25 million for fully integrated WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), according to the company's release.

    The recent commercial orders originate from clients in Latin America.

    Ocean Power Technologies offers intelligent maritime solutions and services that facilitate safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations across defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind sectors. The company's PowerBuoy platforms furnish clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. Additionally, OPT provides WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and marine robotics services. The company is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California.

2024 February 13

18:07 Survitec enhances dry chemical powder system to safeguard ships powered by alternative fuels
17:42 Frenzy in bulk carrier deals as Greek and Chinese owners vie for Newcastlemaxes
17:26 HD Korea Shipbuilding scraps $313 mln deal for two liners
16:49 Iranian ports expand capacity to 290 mln tons
16:24 Europe Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers' protests
15:44 EWE and GASCADE partner to develop hydrogen infrastructure
15:14 HAV Hydrogen secures funding for prototype of Zero Emission Pod
14:23 23 methanol-powered ships ordered since the start of 2024
13:43 Sangomar FPSO arrives in Senegal
13:22 ABL successfully completes installation of German subsea pipeline project
12:51 SCZONE hosts European Commission delegation and EU Ambassador for cooperation talks
12:01 Japanese consortium forms to develop eco-friendly VLCC design concepts
11:37 Cavotec secures USD 5.7 mln shore power retrofit order from European shipping line
11:23 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Asia to North Europe
10:41 DP World Marine Services launches new Colombia-Panama route
10:16 Reach Subsea boosts project capacity with charter agreements
09:47 BAR Technologies and Nervion form partnership to market, produce, and deliver wing sail design
09:36 Cargo volume of Russian seaports in January down 6.2% to 71 million tonnes

2024 February 12

18:02 Altera Infrastructure awards DOF Group contract for FPSO and FSO installation
17:41 Belgium and SCZONE forge partnership for natural hydrogen green fuel projects
17:23 RINA leads EU joint industry project to scale up offshore solar technology
16:58 Aker Solutions awarded FEED for Celsio’s CCS Terminal at the port of Oslo
16:24 Euronav concludes acquisition of CMB.TECH
15:37 IRISL signs contracts worth $86 mln for 10 vessels
15:13 Port of Antwerp-Bruges increases the bollard capacity
14:21 2020 Bulkers announces sale of two Newcastlemax vessels
13:48 Shipping Corp of India sees earnings decline amid privatization plans
12:31 Trinidad and Tobago mulls disaster declaration after vessel oil spill
12:02 Belarus plans to acquire port infrastructure in Russia within 2-3 years
11:39 Moratti family agrees to sell 35% stake in Saras to Vitol
11:23 Borr Drilling Limited announced new contract commitments for three of its premium jack-up rigs
10:57 Gasum to manage Wasaline’s EUA portfolio
09:59 QatarEnergy selects Nakilat to own and operate up to 25 conventional LNG vessels

2024 February 11

16:08 Bollard capacity at Noordzee Terminal increased from 150 to 2x250 tonnes
15:39 Gulf biopolymers industries to produce biodegradable PLA in KEZAD
14:50 Sapem: Full acquittal of Saipem Contracting Algérie S.p.A. in the criminal proceedings related to the GK3 project
12:06 Irish Floating Wind and Wave Energy Test Site seeking floating LiDAR services
10:13 Gasum starts an expansion project at Riihimäki biogas plant

2024 February 10

15:17 Eidesvik Offshore announces contract extension for its supply vessel Viking Lady
14:48 Diamond Offshore announces new floater commitments
13:35 Gloucester Docks dredging project enters final stages
11:12 Snam publishes new Sustainable Finance Framework

2024 February 9

18:07 Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners explores large-scale hydrogen production in Oygarden's Energy Park
17:47 Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization
17:24 EET Hydrogen advances toward low carbon hydrogen plant development in Ellesmere
16:59 Panoro Energy delays Equatorial Guinea drilling campaign due to safety concerns
16:23 Minesto's Dragon 12 successfully powers grid in the Faroe Islands
15:58 European Ports Alliance excludes Piraeus due to Cosco owneship
14:41 LDA and Norsepower join forces in shipping large Airbus aircraft components
14:20 Furetank orders another two Vinga vessels
13:50 Seaspan completes ‘Prototype Block’ for Canadian Coast Guard’s future Polar Icebreaker
13:27 Maersk pilots Shanghai as new global gateway for LCL shipments
12:01 Port Houston welcomes new service ZIM Shipping Company’s Gulf Toucan calls
11:37 Maersk becomes first to have climate targets validated by SBTi under the new Maritime Guidance
11:13 LR launches Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre in Athens
10:41 CMA CGM to enhance its MEDCARIBE service
10:00 Sea-Intelligence notes the modest capacity change in Red Sea crisis
09:38 DNV updates standard used for marine operations for offshore wind, subsea cables and oil and gas assets

2024 February 8

18:07 Molgas enters French LNG bunker market
17:34 Restrictions in the Panama Canal could cut 4,000 annual transits
17:12 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding
16:58 Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
16:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2024
16:47 RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports
16:16 Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers
15:56 ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport
15:35 Marine insurers continue to support trade in the Red Sea and Black Sea, says IUMI
14:24 Smyril Line has signed contracts for two modern and environmentally friendly RoRo cargo ships
13:54 New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine