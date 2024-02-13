2024 February 13 09:47

BAR Technologies and Nervion form partnership to market, produce, and deliver wing sail design

BAR Technologies (BAR) and Nervion Naval Offshore (Nervion) have announced a strategic partnership to market, produce, and deliver BAR Technologies’ revolutionary wing sail design, WindWings, across Europe, according to the company's release.



This landmark agreement signifies BAR Technologies' expansion into European manufacturing for WindWings, a significant milestone outside of its operations in China. By partnering with Nervion, owned by Amper Group and equipped with factories in Ferrol and As Somozas (Galicia, Spain), BAR Technologies aims to cater to European customers and drydock users with local WindWings supply.



Under the agreement, Nervion will oversee the entire value chain, from procurement to construction and installation of WindWings across European shipyards. Additionally, Nervion will manage WindWings servicing during their operational lifespan and conduct crew training on wing sail operation. BAR Technologies will continue to drive innovation, developing new WindWings sizes and offerings.



