    Viking Line to create green corridor together with Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku

    Viking Line, Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku signed a Memorandum of Understanding, February 6, 2024, to create a green maritime corridor between Turku and Stockholm. The goal is for the corridor to be 100% carbon-neutral by 2035, according to Viking Line's release.

    The partnership will serve as an innovative platform for developing scalable solutions for the phase-out of fossil fuels and enable green maritime travel between Turku and Stockholm.

    The project and partnership between Viking Line, Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku – formalized today with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding – qualifies as a green maritime corridor under the Clydebank Declaration, as has been confirmed by both Sweden and Finland. This undertaking is well ahead of the schedule set out in the EU’s Fit for 55 climate legislation package.

    The partnership will also take into consideration progress and solutions from the ongoing Decatrip project, a collaboration between Viking Line, Rauma Marine Constructions, the Turku-based Åbo Akademi University and Kempower. Over the course of the project, the parties will gradually reduce their carbon dioxide emissions and work for a 100% carbon-neutral corridor. In the long term, the partnership may be expanded to involve key stakeholders in maritime shipping, including goods owners and freight forwarders. The agreement was signed on February 6, 2024, at the Stockholm City Hall.

