2024 February 8 09:21

Iloilo Commercial Port Complex set for modernization

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) awarded a 25-year contract to International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) owned by businessman Enrique Razon to develop and operate the ICPC, according to Manila Bulletin.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-6 and Department of Agriculture (DA)-6 can come up with a list of other potential products.

The Iloilo City Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office (LEDIPO) is eyeing to invite local economic development officers of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental provinces to plan these products.

"We can push the products of each province. Once the port’s modernization is complete, they have already developed their respective export products,” said Treñas.

“The advantage is, there will be lesser shipment cost considering ships no longer have cargoes when returning to their respective origin,” added Treñas.