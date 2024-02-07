2024 February 7 17:16

Bureau Veritas and Ponant collaborate on advancing polar safety research

In September 2023, Bureau Veritas (BV) oversaw the SAREX (Search and Rescue Exercise) near Hershel Island, off the coast of Yukon, Canada, where US and Canadian search and rescue teams conducted operations aboard Ponant's polar exploration cruise ship Le Commandant Charcot.

This exercise, following a similar event in 2021, aimed to explore the challenges of an arctic massive rescue operation (AMRO) across three phases: onboard the ship, onboard survival crafts, and survival on-shore, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

One of the highlights of the SAREX was the evaluation of the "Ice Cube," a group survival kit (GSK) compliant with ISO 24452, which successfully produced the required 2 liters of drinking water per person per day using a reverse osmosis system. Additionally, procedures were conducted for an inflatable polar shelter, demonstrating its effectiveness in maintaining internal temperatures and providing protection from the cold without the need for heaters.

The insights gathered from the SAREX will be submitted to the IMO Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment to inform their guidelines on life-saving appliances and arrangements for ships operating in polar waters. BV emphasizes the importance of collaboration with stakeholders in shaping safety regulations for the maritime industry, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards.