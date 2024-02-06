2024 February 6 13:12

Oldendorff Carriers to reduce emissions by outfitting three Norsepower Rotor Sails to a post-Panamax bulk carrier

Oldendorff and Norsepower have announced an agreement to use Norsepower Rotor Sails to further reduce CO2 emissions a modern bulk carrier, according to the company's release. The vessel Dietrich Oldendorff (IMO 9860350) is to be outfitted with three 24m x 4m Norsepower Rotor Sails by mid-2024. It is contracted to be employed on a North Pacific trade route to Asia.

The Norsepower Rotor Sail is a radically modernized, digital-era version of the Flettner rotor. It uses a minimal amount of the ship’s electric power to actively rotate the cylinder-shaped rotors on the ship’s deck. Rotation, together with wind, packs the air behind the sail and creates powerful thrust – saving fuel and reducing emissions. The huge, spinning rotors are partly manufactured from approximately 342,000 plastic bottles.

The product has already been used by customers for about 10 years and has 310,000+ operating hours on ships operated by some of the world’s best-known shipping companies and charterers, delivering 21,000+ tons of CO2 emissions reduction so far. The installation on the Dietrich Oldendorff will take place in Q2/2024.

Oldendorff’s cooperation with Norsepower is what green shipping stands for. Renowned companies work with new, innovative products to make sure that future generations are left with a planet that is in good condition. Neither company can make this kind of quantum leap alone; both huge fleets with lots of experience and the latest technological breakthroughs are needed.