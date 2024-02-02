2024 February 2 11:04

AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Global Transport Solutions Group

Global supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has completed its largest acquisition to date by acquiring Global Transport Solutions Group (GTS), a major international freight forwarder specializing in time-critical marine spare parts logistics, according to the company's release.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, GTS has over 600 employees across 16 locations worldwide, serving more than 2,000 ports.

The acquisition expands AIT's geographic presence in Greece, Japan, and the Nordic region while adding capacity and expertise to its existing networks in China, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

The deal also provides a foundation for expanding GTS' marine spare parts solutions globally.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.