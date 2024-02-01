  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 1 14:24

    446 ocean-going commercial ships and offshore units were scrapped in 2023

    According to new data released today by the NGO Shipbreaking Platform, 446 ocean-going commercial ships and offshore units were scrapped in 2023. The vast majority, 325 ships in total, were taken apart on a beach in Bangladesh, India or Pakistan. Most vessels scrapped originally belonged to shipping companies in East Asia and Europe.

    In South Asia, workers are exposed to explosions, falling steel plates and toxic fumes and substances that can be found within the ships’ structures. Toxic waste leaks into the ocean and affects marine life, while also making its way into ground water and agricultural fields. The air is polluted far beyond internationally accepted levels, also as a result of the low-cost method used in the region to re-roll contaminated ship scrap steel.
     
    In 2023, at least 6 workers lost their lives when breaking apart vessels on the beach of Chattogram, Bangladesh, and another 19 were severely injured. Some of these accidents took place onboard vessels owned by well-known shipping companies, such as South Korean Polaris Shipping and Greek Polys Haji-Ioannou Group.
     
    China tops the list of country dumper in 2023. Despite the existence of state-of-the-art ship recycling facilities at national level, Chinese owners sold 71 vessels for scrapping in South Asia, 59 of which were beached in Bangladesh. While China has banned the import of waste as part of its efforts to clean its own environment and improve the quality of life of its citizens, the Chinese shipping industry is getting away with dumping its toxic waste on some of the most vulnerable communities and environments in the world.
     
    Hong Kong, UAE, Thailand, Greece, Russia and South Korea follow as worst dumpers in 2023 with more than a dozen ships beached each.
     
    Swiss containership giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is the 2023 worst corporate dumper. Despite having been repeatedly and strongly criticised for its dumping of more than one hundred ships in the last decade, MSC scrapped no less than 14 of its old container ships in Alang, India, in 2023. The MSC FLORIANA and MSC GIOVANNA respectively left from Spanish and Turkish waters for scrap in clear breach of European and international law that bans the export of hazardous waste from OECD to non-OECD countries. Illegal exports of end-of-life ships is a criminal offence.

    Evergreen, Gearbulk, Green Reefers, Maersk, Sinokor and Zodiac Group Monaco are other well-known companies that sold their toxic assets for scrapping on South Asian beaches in 2023.

    Almost half of the ships beached in 2023 changed their original flag to a grey- or black-listed flag registry just weeks before hitting the beach. The flags of Cameroon, Comoros, Mongolia, Palau, St Kitts & Nevis and Tanzania were particularly popular with cash buyers. At least two of these flag changes enabled Greek companies Danaos Shipping and Ilios Shipping to circumvent the EU Ship Recycling Regulation which requires EU flagged vessels to only be dismantled in EU approved ship recycling facilities.

Другие новости по темам: ecology  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 1

18:07 Australia’s Woodside Energy halts $18 bln gas pipeline installation after rupture
17:31 KT Marine selects Damen for speedy delivery of new Fast Ferry 4212
17:12 Container shipping in the Red Sea down of almost 30% this year - IMF
16:57 Okapi Supply Trading Advisory acquires Yara Marine Technologies
16:38 Neptune Lines announces addition of two next-generation vessels to its fleet
15:57 GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas reach a new milestone in liquefied hydrogen transport
15:29 Boudewijn Siemons appointed CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority
15:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05, 2024
14:24 446 ocean-going commercial ships and offshore units were scrapped in 2023
13:44 Hafnia Bunkers announced strategic collaboration with Unigas and FincoEnergies
11:45 Valenciaport traffic down by 2.81% to 76,746,424 tonnes in 2023
11:12 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with South America East Coast
10:45 Fukujin Kisen selects Marlink to equip its owned fleet with smart hybrid network

2024 January 31

18:06 Hanna Stelzel appointed Director Containers at Port of Rotterdam Authority
17:32 Ship carrying 16,000 sheep and cattle stranded off Australia
17:26 Carnival Corporation reroutes Red Sea transits for 12 ships across seven brands
16:45 Chiyoda Corporation, NYK and KNCC conduct a joint study to quantify and test the feasibility of the CCUS value chain
16:06 ZeroNorth acquires Euronav’s FAST platform
15:44 GT Green Technologies secures UK Government funding to implement AirWing system on a multipurpose vessel
15:14 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cydome Everlight
14:43 CMA CGM selects Beihai Shipbuilding for a pioneering methanol retrofit project
14:23 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING completes delivery of the first LPG carrier
13:56 IMO's Sub-Committee agrees action plan to reduce underwater noise from ships
13:50 Port of Onne in Nigeria handles a cargo of Uralchem’s free fertilizers
12:50 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt enters service with Russian Navy
11:42 Shipping operations at Chinese ports have been temporarily halted due to dense fog
11:02 LNG duel-fuelled bunker tanker joins TFG Marine fleet to operate in the Port of Singapore
10:42 Port of Santos plans terminal expansion
10:20 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs multi-year contracts with equipment manufacturer and automotive distributor
09:47 Port of Rotterdam and Shannon Foynes to explore development of European green fuels supply chain corridor

2024 January 30

18:04 Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3% to 914,000 TEUs in 2023
17:48 Shandong is the world’s largest port by cargo volume in 2023
17:15 Masdar and CMA CGM sign strategic supply partnership for long-term supply of green alternative fuels
16:26 MOL announces commencement of joint study to establish ammonia supply base in Soma Area, Fukushima Prefecture
15:49 LR and Green Marine forge strategic partnership to lead in solutions for methanol as a marine fuel
14:23 Global schedule reliability drops by five percent in December 2023
13:51 First of two 24 metre catamaran dive support vessels delivered to ADNOC
13:03 Belgian farmers to block Zeebrugge port
12:47 TMC selected by Yinson Production for supply of marine compressed air system to Agogo FPSO
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023
11:47 ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings expand long-term partnership
11:13 HAROPA PORT’s maritime traffic down by 4.5% to 81.3Mt in 2023
09:46 EURONAV orders VLCCs from Beihai Shipbuilding

2024 January 29

18:07 Innovative green hydrogen shore power trial launched at the Port of Leith
17:46 Ghanaian president commissions Chinese-built oil refinery
17:35 German farmers block access to key shipping ports in new round of protests
17:06 €10 billion commitment to invest in Trans Caspian Transport Corridor announced at the Global Gateway Investors Forum
16:38 Global shipbuilding anti-vibration market size to worth USD 15.6 bln by 2032 - Spherical Insights & Consulting
16:29 Ostensjo Rederi secures multiple long-term contracts for their offshore fleet
15:58 World’s largest ice-class multipurpose vessel reaches port of Kemi
14:23 QatarEnergy and Excelerate sign 15-year agreement to supply 1 MTPA of LNG to Bangladesh
13:52 Iran detained a product tanker and its crew of 14 Asian sailors in connection with smuggling
12:24 MSC Aurora becomes the first container ship to sail to Antwerp with a draft of 16 meters under normal admission policy
11:52 Ocean Network Express has received approval in principle for an ammonia dual-fuel vessel
11:24 Navig8 takes delivery of the first of six Eco-friendly newbuild MR IMO 2 vessels
10:59 Port of Rotterdam opens charging station for electric trucks

2024 January 28

16:51 Evergreen Marine and Yang Ming to order up to 21 new containers from CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
14:08 Navig8 takes delivery of the first of six Eco-friendly newbuild MR IMO 2 vessels
13:46 Baleària to deploy 'Eco-Efficient' ship on newly announced Dominican Republic - Puerto Rico route
11:57 Real-world methane emissions from LNG-fueled ships are higher than current regulations assume, new study finds
10:21 CMA CGM launching four rail services in northern China

2024 January 27

16:31 Korean shipbuilders sweep orders for VLACs
15:38 Equinor to take full ownership in Empire Wind through a swap transaction with bp in the US
14:22 Tankers face million-dollar detour around Cape of Good Hope
13:09 Baltic Workboats AS inks a contract for an innovative multipurpose vessel
11:17 Execution of put option in minority shares of Coey- and Cooper Viking
09:51 Hafnia links up with major trader Mercuria to form new panamax tanker pool

2024 January 26

18:56 PortNews’ top headlines, Jan 22-26
18:07 Government gives green light for three Ports of Stockholm EU grant applications
17:44 Brazil offers $1.3 bln in subsidies for shipbuilding sector