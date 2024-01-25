2024 January 25 12:31

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Thales cooperate in frigate modernization program

Four MEKO 200 HN (Hellenic Navy) frigates have been in service with the Hellenic Navy since the mid-1990s. In order to extend the service life of the fleet, the Navy intends to commission a comprehensive modernization (mid-life upgrade). The original equipment manufacturers of the four MEKO 200 HN frigates, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Thales, were approached for the modernization program, according to the company's release.

Thales and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems have now joined forces to form a consortium for the planned modernization program. The consortium agreement was signed by both partners on December 12, 2023.

As part of the consortium, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is to be responsible for modernizing the ship’s platform. As a system house, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will supply not only the design documents but also the communication systems. For this purpose, a subcontract is to be awarded to Hagenuk Marinekommunikation, a subsidiary of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK. Thales will in turn provide the combat system, with the combat management system TACTICOS as its foundation, for the MEKO 200 HN frigates and assume the role of spokesperson in the partnership consortium based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will subcontract the ship platform modifications to a local Greek shipyard. The consortium will be the exclusive contact for the Hellenic Navy. It is expected that the order will be received in 2024.



