2024 January 24 14:02

Seatrium secures S$400 mln Green Loan from UOB for eco-projects

Seatrium Limited has annouced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Seatrium Financial Services Pte. Ltd. (SFS) has successfully secured a S$400 million committed Green Revolving Loan Facility from UOB.

The loan facility, underpinned by green loan principles, supports Seatrium’s business growth in the offshore renewables space through financing green/ environmentally sustainable projects, and achieving its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets over time, further bolstering sustainable development in the offshore and marine sector.

In 2023, Seatrium successfully secured over S$2 billion in sustainability-linked loans and green financing. As a leading global provider of engineering solutions for the offshore, marine, and energy industries, Seatrium is dedicated to fulfilling its Sustainability Vision 2030 by enabling its clients in their mission to reduce carbon footprint through the construction, conversion, and retrofitting of energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable vessels and subsea platforms/development. The Group has set a target 40% of its net order book to comprise cleaner/greener solutions and renewable sources of energy by 2030.

Seatrium Limited (formerly Sembcorp Marine Ltd and renamed as Seatrium Limited following its combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited) provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Renewables and New Energies, Specialised Shipbuilding, and Repairs & Upgrades, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation. Seatrium operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.