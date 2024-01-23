2024 January 23 10:00

Quark Expeditions adds the 138-passenger polar expedition ship M/V Ocean Explorer to its polar fleet

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has annouced the latest addition to its fleet: the Ocean Explorer. This 138-passenger polar expedition ship will set sail under the Quark Expeditions banner at the start of the Antarctic 2024/2025 season.



Ocean Explorer's state-of-the-art expedition technology elevates the polar experience in every way: extensive adventure capability for off-ship adventures, exceptional safety and sustainability features, plus outstanding interior space and comfort.

This Infinity class polar expedition ship was delivered in 2021 by Quark Expeditions' long-standing partner SunStone Maritime Group, the largest expedition-only ship-building provider in the world. Ocean Explorer's rated Ice Class 1A and PC6 place it in the same league as its soon-to-be sister ship, the technologically-advanced Ultramarine.

Quark Expeditions is currently taking bookings on Ocean Explorer for the Antarctic 2024/2025, Arctic 2025 and Antarctic 2025/2026 sailing seasons.