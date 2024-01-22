2024 January 22 09:48

BV Solutions delivers efficiency and emissions ‘forecast’ tool to Brittany Ferries

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BV Solutions M&O) has developed and now delivered a ‘Fleet Energy and Emissions Forecast‘ tool to Brittany Ferries, the European Ferry operator with routes between France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain, according to BV's release.

Brittany Ferries approached Bureau Veritas Solutions (BVS), the technical advisory component of Bureau Veritas Group, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, looking for support in forecasting performance, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across their fleet. Brittany Ferries wanted each department to be able to meet CII and EU ETS requirements and, in the longer term, to map out the most efficient vessel utilisation, capacity planning, route planning, retrofit scheduling, timetabling and voyage management fleet-wide.

Focused on the key metrics of vessel speed and fuel consumption, BVS developed a new application and, working with Brittany Ferries, tested its effectiveness. The Fleet Energy and Emissions Forecast tool, which is web-based and uses a theoretical approach validated and calibrated by actual performance data, models the fuel consumption and emissions for every ship. BVS developed ship-specific energy models which, combined with ports and route data, enable forecasting adapted to the decision making process.



Brittany Ferries can now use the application independently, adjusting parameters to develop detailed scenarios that enable its teams to plan for fleet-wide optimised and efficient operations, thereby reducing fuel consumption, emissions and costs.