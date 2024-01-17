2024 January 17 16:43

UHT and Dongbang form strategic alliance

United Heavy Transport GmbH (UHT) and Dongbang Transport Logistics Co., Ltd. (Dongbang) have joined forces in a new strategic alliance that will lead to a long and close cooperation, according to the company's release.

This significant development has been marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) symbolizing the integration of UHT's heavy-lift expertise and Dongbang's mastery of open deck carrier operations.

The agreement outlines a focused strategy for collaboration on major projects. This strategic approach enhances synergies and provides complementary benefits, ensuring the partnership's resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry.



