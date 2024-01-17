  • Home
  • News
  • UHT and Dongbang form strategic alliance
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 January 17 16:43

    UHT and Dongbang form strategic alliance

    United Heavy Transport GmbH (UHT) and Dongbang Transport Logistics Co., Ltd. (Dongbang) have joined forces in a new strategic alliance that will lead to a long and close cooperation, according to the company's release.

    This significant development has been marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) symbolizing the integration of UHT's heavy-lift expertise and Dongbang's mastery of open deck carrier operations.

    The agreement outlines a focused strategy for collaboration on major projects. This strategic approach enhances synergies and provides complementary benefits, ensuring the partnership's resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry.

Другие новости по темам: agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 January 18

13:33 HELCOM to collaborate with the Save the Baltic Sea campaign
13:15 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 03, 2024
12:57 ClassNK issues AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system developed by YANMAR
11:46 Port of Houston container volumes down 4% in 2023
11:24 Van Oord is constructing FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany
10:41 Maersk redirects vesselss from the Red Sea area to the south around the Cape of Good Hope
10:22 Russian grain сargo delivered to Mali as humanitarian aid
10:09 Damen Shipyards delivers the second of a series of three new Damen Combi Freighter 3850 to Baltnautic Holding B.V.
09:43 HD Hyundai CEO talks global decarbonization efforts at Davos

2024 January 17

18:02 Scorpio Tankers announces an agreement to sell an MR product tanker and the exercise of purchase options on five ships
17:14 World’s largest modern cargo sailboat christened in France
16:43 UHT and Dongbang form strategic alliance
16:14 Cochin Shipyard celebrates major upgrade
15:43 An agreement between ENAP and SAAM will make Chile the first country in Latin America with an electric tugboat
15:23 Damen Shipyards wins contract for the supply of four, fully electric, passenger car ferries to British Columbia
14:33 CIMC Raffles picks TMC for Havfram Wind’s WTIVs
14:13 ONE signs shipbuilding contracts for a total construction of twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ships
13:44 Singapore's marine biofuel demand could double by 2025 - TotalEnergies
13:13 Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd enter into an operational cooperation
12:45 Hapag-Lloyd decides to avoid the Suez Canal and the Red Sea
12:24 TotalEnergies initiates force majeure on Russia's Arctic LNG 2
11:13 Shell halts Red Sea shipments over Houthi attack fears
10:45 BMA Technology partners with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard for the construction of two container vessels
10:13 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases by 2.5% to 747,335 TEU in Dec 2023

2024 January 16

18:17 McDermott secures offshore contract for the Kasawari CCS project in Malaysia
17:52 Aker BP awarded 27 licenses in APA 2023
17:43 BYD takes delivery of its first car carrier EXPLORER NO.1
17:31 Outfitting commences at Ulstein Verft for Olympic's first TWIN X-STERN CSOV
16:14 Var Energi scores first drilling permit in Norway in 2024
16:02 CPC plans to increase crude oil shipments by 10% to 70 million tonnes in 2024
15:50 World’s first floating offshore wind farm to be taken offline for up to 4 months
15:33 Russian seaports cargo volume rose 5% to 883.8 million tonnes in 2023
15:27 Clarksons: Greek shipping companies committed 60% more newbuild investment y-o-y to $18 bn
15:01 GSI wraps up China’s 1st methanol dual-fuel tanker construction project with delivery of Stena Progressive
14:23 GAIL and Vitol sign LNG supply deal
13:58 Tankers carrying Qatari LNG resume course amid Red Sea tension
12:41 DNV to class Purus’ first VLEC newbuilds
12:13 Clarksons forecasts 40 million CGT output for 2024-2025 after record year for car carriers
10:41 United Heavy Transport, Dongbang sign MoU
10:12 N-Sea announces charter of hybrid survey and ROV support vessel Geo Ranger
09:46 Fratelli Cosulich Group orders its first methanol dual-fuelled bunker tanker backed by a long-term time-charter to TFG Marine

2024 January 15

18:07 Container shipping costs from Korea to China rise 5% in December 2023
17:36 AD Ports Group and CMA CGM join forces with Ecocean to Preserve Marine Biodiversity at Khalifa Port
17:07 Bangkok Port Authority opens new free zone
17:06 MPC Container Ships ASA secures USD 100m in new four-year revolving credit facility
16:49 MOL aims to commercialize Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Project in Mauritius
16:09 Frontline sells five oldest very large crude carriers
15:46 Marlink enables 250 Mbps uplink for geophysical company PGS to gather critical offshore data
14:43 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers fifth 15,000 TEU containership to SEASPAN
14:23 Port of Montevideo to receive US$103 million for expansion
13:59 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals unveil partnership to develop major container terminal
12:20 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 310 bln-won LPG ship order
11:42 NKT has placed order for new cable-laying vessel
11:12 New RAstar 3200-W tugs to be built at Sterling Shipyard
10:41 CNC enhances intra-Asia connectivity with three new services

2024 January 14

14:11 Gasum procures SEFE LNG cargo to the Inkoo FSRU terminal
13:21 Vestas plans to establish a second offshore factory in Poland to meet growing demand for offshore wind in Europe
11:42 Diamond Offshore announces new drillship contract
09:37 Viking announces first-of-their-kind China voyages
08:51 Aker BP contributes to the establishment of a kelp cultivation plant in the sea off Froya in Trondelag

2024 January 13

16:13 The Brazilian authority CGU issued a sanctioning measure against Saipem SA and Saipem do Brasil
15:28 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals unveil partnership to develop major container terminal
14:16 Frontline sold its five VLCCs
12:09 Austal USA delivers 14th EPF to Navy
10:39 The launch of MV Isle of Islay slated for March this year
09:36 Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Corporation to declare bankruptcy

2024 January 12

18:07 Port of Hamburg to expand pioneering role in onshore power supply for cruise liners and container ships
17:28 ICTSI charts course for sustainable future with net zero commitment by 2050
17:12 Pertamina adds two environmentally friendly gas-ammonia tankers
16:47 QatarEnergy and Hudong-Zhonghua finalize agreement for LNG carrier deal