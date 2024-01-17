  • Home
  2024 January 17

    BMA Technology partners with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard for the construction of two container vessels

    BMA Technology announced a groundbreaking partnership with A2B-online and Sedef Shipyard for the construction of two cutting-edge container vessels, each with a capacity of 650 TEU, according to the company's release.

    BMA Technology has provided a comprehensive suite of electrical solutions to power A2B-online's forward-thinking initiative. This includes cutting-edge components such as Electric Drives, Motors, LI-ION batteries, Low Voltage Switchboards and Alarm Monitoring & Control System. These essential components are at the heart of A2B-online's two revolutionary container vessels, each driven by 3.2 MW propulsion power.

    With a firm focus on sustainability, these vessels have been meticulously designed to incorporate the latest technologies aimed at drastically reducing CO2 emissions. In fact, these vessels are expected to achieve emission reductions of up to 95%, setting a new industry standard for eco-conscious shipping.

    One of the key features of these vessels is their multi-fuel methanol-electric propulsion system. This innovative technology significantly minimizes emissions, ensuring cleaner and more environmentally friendly maritime operations. The vessels are also equipped with 1.5 MWh battery capacity, enabling them to operate emission-free during harbor and inland water operations.

    BMA Technology is a high-end technology company providing Electrical System Solutions for the marine industry.

    BMA Technology was established in 2013, Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, within reach of Tuzla, Yalova and Izmit, Turkey’s third biggest shipyard zones.

innovations, electric, shipbuilding  


