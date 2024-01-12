2024 January 12 17:28

ICTSI charts course for sustainable future with net zero commitment by 2050

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is taking a significant step towards a more sustainable future by committing to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050, according to the company's release.



This pledge demonstrates ICTSI’s dedication to responsible business practices and environmental protection, alongside its role in facilitating global trade.

Further to this, ICTSI commits to reduce its GHG emissions directly from its operations (Scope 1) and purchased electricity (Scope 2) by 26 percent per container move by 2030, benchmarked against a 2021 baseline – a significant step towards net zero by 2050.

The company is actively evaluating emissions across its entire value chain (Scope 3) and will develop an inventory by 2025, followed by a target review. These targets will be regularly reviewed and updated in alignment with evolving climate science, ensuring that ICTSI stays at the forefront of adaptation and mitigation efforts.

ICTSI has already achieved carbon neutrality in four terminals in the Americas – Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, and Tecon Suape and Rio Brasil Terminal in Brazil – representing a significant quarter of the Group’s total volume handled. This accomplishment, alongside the deployment of 48 hybrid RTGs across its network, including 40 at the company’s flagship Manila International Container Terminal; two each at Mindanao Container Terminal in Misamis Oriental and South Pacific International Container Terminal in Lae, Papua New Guinea; and four at Matadi Gateway Terminal in D.R. Congo, underlines ICTSI's keenness to quickly take action to reduce its environmental impact.



