2024 January 10 08:17

Orient Overseas (International) Limited sets out the unaudited operational update for Q4 2023

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Orient Overseas (International) Limited has adopted a policy of announcing unaudited operational updates for Orient Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) on a quarterly basis. This announcement sets out the unaudited operational update for OOCL for the fourth quarter ended 31st December 2023.

For the fourth quarter ended 31st December 2023, total revenues decreased by 49.0% to US Dollars 1,621.5 million, as compared to the same period in 2022. Total liftings increased by 7.2% and the loadable capacity increased by 9.1%. The overall load factor was 1.5% lower than the same period in 2022.

Overall average revenue per TEU decreased by 52.5% compared to the fourth quarter of last year. For the year ended 31st December 2023, total revenues decreased by 59.6% over the same period last year.

Total liftings increased by 2.9% and the loadable capacity increased by 8.0%. The overall load factor was 4.0% lower than the same period in 2022. Average revenue per TEU decreased by 60.8% compared to the same period last year.