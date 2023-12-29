2023 December 29 17:09

Seatrium secures S$500 mln in revolving credit facility with Singapore’s leading financial institutions

Seatrium Limited has secured a S$500 million committed revolving credit loan facility (RCF) arranged by DBS Bank Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited, according to the company's release.

The RCF will provide additional funding and liquidity to Seatrium, increasing its financial flexibility. Seatrium acted as the guarantor for SFS and HSBC was the loan facility agent.

In addition to this latest RCF, Seatrium has secured green trade finance and sustainability-linked facilities exceeding S$2 billion to augment its sustainability efforts and green investments in the offshore renewables space.

Seatrium Limited (formerly Sembcorp Marine Ltd and renamed as Seatrium Limited following its combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited) provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. The Group’s key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Renewables and New Energies, Specialised Shipbuilding, and Repairs & Upgrades.