2023 December 28 18:07

EIG to acquire Ocyan for US$390 mln

EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, has entered into definitive agreements with Novonor S.A. (“Novonor”) and Brazilian Development Bank (“BNDES”) to acquire Ocyan Participações S.A., a Brazilian-based solutions provider to the offshore oil and gas industry, for a total amount of US$390 million, considering US$283 million for Novonor’s 100% equity interest and the remaining amount for liquidation of its outstanding balance of non-voting securities related to the company.



The transaction’s proceeds related to Novonor’s equity interest will be directly paid to BNDESPAR, in accordance with the fiduciary agreement previously executed by the parties, in order to settle a portion of Novonor’s debt.

Ocyan has a 23-year track record delivering high-quality maintenance solutions to the offshore oil and gas sector, including the operation of subsea construction and decommissioning projects. As the only Brazilian operator in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (“FPSO”) industry, Ocyan currently operates four offshore units through a 50/50 joint venture with Altera Infrastructure, holding long-term contracts with Libra Consortium, Karoon Energy and 3R Petroleum. The Company, with more than 3,000 dedicated employees, recently established a New Energies division that is focused on the digitalization of the oil and gas industry and engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) contracts for renewable energy projects.

EIG has invested more than US$2 billion in Brazil since 1998. The acquisition of Ocyan reflects EIG's long-term, comprehensive Brazilian strategy focused on infrastructure supporting high-quality deepwater crude oil production, responsible decommissioning activities and investments in renewables and low carbon projects. Following the completion of the transaction, Ocyan will benefit from EIG’s deep technical expertise in FPSOs and potential synergies with Prumo Logística, an EIG portfolio company, and its subsidiary, Port of Açu.



The completion of the transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024.

Lakeshore Partners (“Lakeshore”) has acted as EIG’s exclusive financial advisor, with Lakeshore’s newly established affiliate, Lake Capital, providing asset management services. Mattos Filho and White & Case served as transaction legal advisors and Stocche Forbes as fund counsel. EY has acted as BNDES’ exclusive financial advisor and Lacaz Martins as transaction legal advisor. VMB Jurídica served as transaction legal advisor to Novonor.



EIG is an institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $23.0 billion under management as of September 30, 2023. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 41-year history, EIG has committed over $45.9 billion to the energy sector through over 400 projects or companies in 42 countries on six continents.

Novonor is a global group of Brazilian origin. Its purpose is to contribute to building a sustainable future, serving society through the transformative capacity of its engineering and innovative solutions in key sectors such as petrochemicals, real estate, oil and gas, industrial, naval, mobility and port logistics.

The Brazilian Development Bank is the main financing agent for development in Brazil. Since its foundation, in 1952, the BNDES has played a fundamental role in stimulating the expansion of industry and infrastructure in the country.