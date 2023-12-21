  • Home
  • News
  • Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 21 17:48

    Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker

    Stolt Tankers is the first shipping company in the world to apply a cutting-edge sustainable coating to the hull of one of its chemical tankers, Stolt Lotus, according to the company's release.

    The X-GIT FUEL graphene technology, developed by Graphite Innovation & Technologies (GIT) Coatings, has the potential to reduce fuel consumption and resulting greenhouse gas emissions.

    X-GIT FUEL is a hard foul release hull coating that creates an ultra-low friction surface to increase vessel performance, without the use of biocides, silicon oils or toxic components. The coating is expected to provide fuel savings of between five and seven percent by decreasing the friction between the hull and the water and removing marine growth as the ship travels.

    This latest application follows Stolt Tankers’ work with GIT Coatings earlier this year to apply the graphene coating to the propellors of more than 40 ships – another world first.

    Adopting this technology supports Stolt Tankers’ commitment to explore solutions that have the potential to enhance the efficiency of its fleet and reduce the impact of its operations on the environment. It also supports Stolt Tankers’ ambition to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% (relative to the 2008 baseline) by 2030, and helps customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

    ​In early November, the 30,000-deadweight tonne Stolt Lotus was drydocked in China for five days where the sustainable hull coating was applied. It is expected to last for approximately ten years, with an evaluation at five years to confirm if any maintenance is required.

Другие новости по темам: Stolt, innovations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 21

19:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2023
18:31 Fugro adds two geotechnical vessels to its fleet
18:11 Wartsila to supply its fuel-efficient and low emission technology to ADNOC Logistics and Services for new LNG carrier
17:48 Stolt Tankers is first to apply innovative graphene coating technology to the hull of a chemical tanker
17:38 MSC adds $500/TEU surcharge to Europe-Asia container shipments
16:53 New Roshydromet's radar devices to ensure all-weather data for the NSR shipping
16:15 CMA CGM to charge $1,575/TEU extra for containers to Red Sea ports
15:24 Orsted takes final investment decision on Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm
14:55 Fincantieri to build a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group
14:25 Port Houston handles nearly 3.5M TEUs in November 2023
13:14 NYK to adopt air compression system on PCCs to reduce GHG emissions
12:42 DACT signs the final financing contract for its container terminal in Damietta
11:41 “K” LINE to use JGreeX green steel from JFE Steel for new Ultramax bulker
11:05 Asia Break Bulk and CSL Shipping sign strategic partnership
10:48 Maersk launches new weekly service to the Port of Tunis Rades
10:14 Castor Maritime announces the sale of the M/V Magic Orion for $17.4 mln

2023 December 20

18:07 Overseas Shipholding Group installs Starlink satellite internet service on entire fleet
17:34 Gazelle Wind Power and Tugdock work together to reduce cost of floating offshore wind platform
17:05 Hong Kong launches action plan to develop ports into leading international maritime centre
16:45 Norwegian-registered Hercules Supply orders MPSV from China's Fujian Mawei
16:25 Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding wins US$1 bln order from Maersk for 15 container ships
16:05 Estonia announces tender for zero-emission ferry powered by hydrogen fuel
15:33 VARO Energy and Hoegh Autoliners announced a strategic partnership
15:12 Over 100 container ships reroute as US weighs Red Sea response
14:57 Malaysia bans Israel-flagged ships from its ports in response to Gaza war
13:12 DFDS signs deal with Nowhere Networks to deploy the innovative NowhereConnect Suite on its fleet of six ships
12:50 WinGD adds MITSUI E&S Tamano Factory to Japanese engine building network
12:04 Stena Line signs major deal with Peel Ports to operate at Heysham Port until 2100
11:36 Fincantieri holds steel cutting of the new hydro-oceanographic ship of the Italian Navy
11:17 ITF calls for safety of seafarers following Red Sea attacks
10:44 ABS signs MOU with Indian Innovators to drive global hub for green shipbuilding
10:24 The new Regional Port Ordinance to come into effect in the entire North Sea Canal area per January 1st
09:59 China’s first domestically built cruise ship sets sail with a suite of Wartsila solutions
09:21 Sergei Shoigu: One Borei-A nuclear-powered missile submarine, three submarines to enter service with Russian Navy’s fleet in 2024

2023 December 19

18:03 Indonesia's PERTAMINA and Japan's JOGMEC agree to collaborate on measuring and quantifying methane emissions
17:43 ClassNK conducts third-party verification on GHG emissions and environmental data of Tsuneishi Holdings and its 28 group companies
17:20 Marlink deploys smart hybrid network to accelerate digital decarbonisation strategy for Hoegh Autoliners
17:05 LR, Zodiac, HD KSOE and KEPCO E&C ink nuclear propulsion JDP
16:41 DP World completes third phase of Antwerp investment plan worth €200 million
15:44 ENABL ensures improved lift for one of the world's largest onshore cranes
15:24 Wartsila gas handling systems again selected for a medium gas carrier newbuild project
14:50 Finnlines connects Spain and Belgium twice per week with three of the most efficient ships in the world
14:33 Port of Long Beach receives $283 mln for ‘America’s Green Gateway’
13:53 Louis Dreyfus Company chooses bound4blue to install four eSAILs on juice vessel
13:34 Investors set to inject nearly $6 bn in the Primorsky Krai transport and logistics infrastructure development by 2030, official says
13:23 China Merchants Heavy Industries cuts steel for Infinity-class expedition cruise ship commissioned by SunStone
12:41 Sri Lanka declares pause on foreign research vessels for one year
12:11 Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon сollaborate on design and delivery of European-built High-Speed Ro-Pax ferries
11:25 The Grimaldi Group acquires a majority stake in the Heraklion Port Authority
11:04 The construction of a floating drydock ordered for Krasnaya Kuznitsa slated to begin at SSC shipyard early next year
11:01 MOL to expand its fleet with 5 New LNG-fueled Capesize Bulkers
10:34 “K” LINE becomes one of the participants in the MoU for joint research aimed to aggregate CO2 from the Setuchi and Shikoku regions and to transport the emissions to Australia for storage
10:12 Samsung Heavy ordered to compensate $290 mln over defects in LNG carriers
09:41 BW Ideol teams up with ABP in Port Talbot on floating foundation industrialisation for the Celtic Sea

2023 December 18

18:13 Harim named preferred bidder for top container shipper HMM
17:48 BP suspends shipping through Red Sea
17:35 Gastrade’s FSRU “ALEXANDROUPOLIS” arrived in Greece
16:23 New “mega-port” in Peru will reduce transit times to Asia by 10 days
15:58 AD Ports Group nears deal to buy stake in Turkish port of Izmir - Reuters
15:39 China to conduct sea trials for its first ultra-deepwater drilling ship
14:45 Panama Canal to increase daily transits to 24 starting in January
14:12 One million TEU expansion at APM Terminals Tangier MedPort operational
13:42 HAV Group to deliver onshore charging system to Scandlines
13:12 Fincantieri signs a contract for a cable-laying vessel
12:45 APM Terminals Elizabeth enhances operations with new super-post-Panamax cranes
12:13 MSC joins shipping giants Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk in Red Sea travel pause amid attacks
10:20 Singapore and Japan sign MoC to establish the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
09:48 Nestle signs low-carbon transport agreement with CMA CGM

2023 December 17

15:27 Belgian vessel developer rolls out latest designs for first zero emission short sea vessel featuring wind blades
14:19 New solutions needed as waiting times at Brazilian ports reach 15 days - BIMCO