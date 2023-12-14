2023 December 14 18:03

Carnival Vista rescues six people after cargo vessel capsizes

Carnival Vista’s team saved six men stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic early this morning after a small cargo vessel capsized overnight. A successful search and rescue operation for six additional vessel crew was carried out thereafter by Coast Guard authorities, according to the company's release.

Carnival Vista’s officers under the direction of Captain Paolo Severini immediately altered the ship’s course, in coordination with Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, when an onboard monitoring system received an emergency alert. The ship’s officers then spotted six men on a life raft and stopped to rescue them and bring them on board.

The Carnival team informed Coast Guard officials about the additional missing crew members. The officials launched a search for the remaining crew members and advised Carnival Vista to return to its route. Coast Guard officials confirmed they later rescued the six additional crew members.