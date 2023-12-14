2023 December 14 10:58

WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept

Bureau Veritas has added its vote of confidence to Swiss marine power company WinGD’s ammonia fuelled X-DF-A dual-fuel engine, granting an approval in principle (AiP) for the engine’s safety concept. At a certificate ceremony held last week at the Marintec exhibition in Shanghai, representatives of both organisations celebrated the achievement.

The safety concept describes how risks associated with using ammonia as a fuel are controlled under reasonably foreseeable abnormal conditions, as well as possible failure scenarios and their control measures.

It is therefore a key element for demonstrating a safe engine room concept and the capability for safe vessel operation using ammonia as fuel.



The AiP comes after confirmed orders for X-DF-A in two bore sizes. The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF‑A, will be available for delivery from Q1 2025 and is applicable to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers.

X-DF-A engines will operate on the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, maintaining the same rating field as WinGD's existing X-engines.



