  • Home
  • News
  • WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 14 10:58

    WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept

    Bureau Veritas has added its vote of confidence to Swiss marine power company WinGD’s ammonia fuelled X-DF-A dual-fuel engine, granting an approval in principle (AiP) for the engine’s safety concept. At a certificate ceremony held last week at the Marintec exhibition in Shanghai, representatives of both organisations celebrated the achievement.

    The safety concept describes how risks associated with using ammonia as a fuel are controlled under reasonably foreseeable abnormal conditions, as well as possible failure scenarios and their control measures.

    It is therefore a key element for demonstrating a safe engine room concept and the capability for safe vessel operation using ammonia as fuel.

    The AiP comes after confirmed orders for X-DF-A in two bore sizes. The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF‑A, will be available for delivery from Q1 2025 and is applicable to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers.

    X-DF-A engines will operate on the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, maintaining the same rating field as WinGD's existing X-engines.

    WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation.

Другие новости по темам: Bureau Veritas, WinGD  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 14

13:22 Several US ports lose direct access to South America - Sea-Intelligence
12:41 Jan De Nul kicks off Orsted‘s Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm construction
12:02 YADA and MAN Cryo’s ammonia fuel system receives Approval in Principle
11:49 Wartsila to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carriers
11:24 Port of Los Angeles cargo increases 19% to 763,262 TEU in November 2023
10:58 WinGD secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A ammonia engine safety concept
09:53 APM Terminals Callao commences US $95 million general cargo expansion

2023 December 13

18:07 Marlink XChange receives Type Approval Certification from Bureau Veritas to enhance cyber security for shipowners
17:44 LR awards Approval in Principle to NACKS for methanol-fuelled 81,000 DWT bulk carrier
17:10 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2024
16:42 Stellar Shipmanagement takes delivery of Singapore’s first dedicated methanol bunkering tanker
16:04 AD Ports Group and Masdar sign MoU to explore the development of a green hydrogen hub within KEZAD
15:51 NYK Line, Namura Shipbuilding and Sasebo Heavy Industries collaborate to replace the main propulsion on steam turbine–driven Moss-type LNG carriers
15:25 Austal and Birdon sign landing craft MoU
13:39 The Pacific Fleet’s icebreaker Evpatiy Kolovrat is nearing completion of state acceptance trials in Kamchatka
13:22 ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal” - Including trends in GHG reductions and safety requirements for methanol-fueled-ships
12:42 NYK, JERA, and Resonac start joint study on supplying ammonia as fuel to vessels
12:14 Wartsila launches a new solution for seamless transition from oil to water
11:41 ABS approves new design from Lateral Naval Architects for a sustainable 70-meter superyacht
11:11 MSC and City of Hamburg secure over 92 percent of HHLA shares
10:46 LR awards AiP to Qingdao Beihai & CSDC for its methanol dual fuel aframax

2023 December 12

18:49 The second hybrid Superstar freight-passenger vessel delivered to Finnlines
18:14 Wartsila hybrid propulsion solution selected for three new cargo vessels
15:44 Russia temporarily bans durum wheat exports
14:52 MAN Energy Solutions and Alfa Laval to develop a methanol solution for MAN four-stroke portfolio
14:12 Keel laying in Monfalcone of Star Princess Second LNG-powered cruise ship built for Princess Cruises
13:42 UAE's new Ship Recycling Regulation requires a dry dock or equivalent infrastructures for environmentally sound ship recycling
13:02 ClassNK issues approval in principle for Advanced Maneuvering Assistant System
12:41 Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping to combine
12:11 WinGD partners with Alfa Laval to advance the development of ammonia-powered engines
11:33 X-Press Feeders plans to launch green shipping routes to Baltic States and Scandinavia
11:05 Jifmar to acquire all workboat activities from Acta Marine
10:48 Panama Canal drought to delay grain ships well into 2024 - Reuters
10:24 Dubai’s Drydocks World launches hybrid battery retrofits for small vessels
09:48 Norwegian-registered tanker attacked by a cruise missile while crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

2023 December 11

19:31 Russian seaports eleven-month throughput rises 5.7% to 811.9 million tonnes
18:55 Vladimir Putin: Three more Borei-A class submarine missile carriers expected to be launched in the coming years at Sevmash shipyard
18:07 ENERCON wind turbines generate green shore power for Trelleborg Baltic Sea port
18:07 Ceremonial Navy’s flag hoisting was held on the nuclear-powered submarines "Imperator Alexander III" and "Krasnoyarsk"
17:44 Belgian, Port Houston and partners sign MoU on energy transition cooperation
17:39 EU green lights deepening of the fairway in the Port of Gothenburg
17:13 MacGregor receives an order to supply RoRo equipment to Hoegh Autoliners’ four PCTC vessels
16:45 DEME awarded dredging contract for Port of NEOM in Northwest Saudi Arabia
16:37 Port of HaminaKotka Jan-Nov cargo volume drops 11.7%
16:02 Value Carbon partners with Evos to build future proof carbon storage tank
15:58 MAN Energy Solutions to supply main engines and generator sets for Naval frigates
15:25 Fincantieri signs a more than 200 million dollar contract for a hybrid cable-laying and construction vessel in Japan
14:55 Uralchem Group’s humanitarian consignment for Zimbabwe begins its sea journey from the EU
13:09 A detachment of Russian Navy’s warships called at the Port of Manila in the Philippines
12:24 Labor shortage at Korean shipyards may bring in blocks from China
11:23 ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement
10:59 DP World Marine Services cuts carbon emissions by 16%

2023 December 10

15:27 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
14:32 Integr8 uncovers low viscosity in most off-spec flash point MGO samples
13:12 Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels
12:08 Neptun Werft starts construction of ten river cruise ships
11:17 India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil - Reuters
10:57 COSCO Shipping issues 100.000th electronic Bill of Lading

2023 December 9

16:41 Maersk adds emergency risk surcharge to Israel container shipments
14:33 BIMCO adopts portfolio of four ETS clauses
12:07 LBCT awarded for its investment in zero-emission technologies, cargo-handling efficiencies, and carbon-slashing strategies
10:17 Pacific Basin closes new US$150m 3-year sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility

2023 December 8

18:00 Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry launched in Turkey
17:06 VTTI and Höegh LNG sign agreement to jointly develop energy terminal in Zeeland, Netherlands
16:57 LASH Sevmorput to be replaced by a diesel-powered vessel next year, vessel operator says
16:35 ABB supplies world-first maritime megawatt charging system for Auckland Transport’s new electric ferries
16:13 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
15:27 MOL and Maersk issue joint statement on decarbonization in the shipping industry
14:55 Jiangnan Shipyard unveils design for the ‘world’s largest’ nuclear-powered containership
14:20 Avance Gas agrees to sell two newbuildings for $240 million at a $73 million estimated profit