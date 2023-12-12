2023 December 12 12:41

Star Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping to combine

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize dry bulk vessel segment, has announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger on a Net Asset Value to Net Asset Value (“NAV”) basis with a pro forma market capitalization of approximately $2.1 billion, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Eagle shareholders will receive 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock owned. This represents a total consideration of approximately $52.60 per share, a 17% premium based on Eagle’s closing share price of $44.85 on December 8, 2023.

Upon the close of the transaction, Star Bulk and Eagle shareholders will own approximately 71% and 29% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, respectively.

The combined company will be the largest U.S. listed dry bulk shipping company with a combined fleet of 169 owned-vessels on a fully delivered basis, 97% of which are fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems, ranging from Newcastlemax/Capesize to Supramax/Ultramax vessels and a global market presence.

Both companies employ fully integrated ship management operations across commercial and technical management, and Star Bulk will leverage Eagle’s expertise in the Supramax/Ultramax sector to improve upon utilization and performance.