2023 December 8 09:18

Hayfin to acquire up to $1bn of shipping assets through Maritime Yield strategy

Hayfin has completed a fundraising process for its Maritime Yield strategy, according to the company's release. Having attracted c.$400m in capital commitments for the fund, Hayfin will have the capacity to acquire up to $1bn of shipping assets when coupled with conservative debt financing.

Through the Maritime Yield strategy, Hayfin will invest across each of the industrial maritime sectors, with a focus on acquiring top-specification assets that generate predictable and uncorrelated cash yields from blue-chip counterparties.

Hayfin maintains a discrete profile but has a sizeable Maritime industry footprint with continuous investment activity across direct lending, alternative credit, leasing, and ship ownership, complete with an in-house ship management platform, Greenheart Shipping. This latest fundraising round is a further extension of its strong track record in the maritime sector, having invested in excess of $3 billion across the various sectors – dry bulk, tankers, containers, LPG, and LNG. The Maritime Yield strategy received strong support from a diverse group of both new and existing investors including leading insurance companies, pension funds, family offices, and infrastructure funds.