2023 December 7 10:51

Jiangnan Shipyard and Bureau Veritas sign a cooperation agreement on shipyard digitalization and 3D design reviews

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. and Bureau Veritas have issued a Joint-Declaration on 3D Auditing and Recognition, aiming at accelerating the process of 3D Submission and Approval by shipyards and classification societies. A partnership agreement was signed during the Marintec China 2023, taking place in Shanghai, China.

The partnership aims to meet the needs of the digital transformation of ship and sea equipment design and construction, promote the deep integration of digital technology, empower the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, support the emergence of new industries, and enable the use of a single source of data in the ship design and building processes in the future.

The cooperation agreement comprises four main initiatives: strengthening digital transformation; defining interoperability, common standards and data security strategies; assisting full lifecycle digitization; and creating opportunities for sharing and co-innovation to further enable digital twins to create a larger "three-dimensional community of application" within the maritime sector.