2023 December 6 10:47

ROSATOM successfully completes production of RITM 200 reactors for Project 22220 universal nuclear icebreakers

The second RITM-200 reactor intended for the nuclear-powered icebreaker Chukotka will be delivered to the shipyard by the end of the year.





Photo credit: ROSATOM



The manufacturing facility of Rosatom's Mechanical Engineering Division in Podolsk has completed the manufacturing of the second vessel of the RITM-200 reactor intended for the new generation icebreaker Chukotka, the company said in its news release.



Rosatom says this is the last reactor that the company is manufacturing under the valid contract for the supply of power units for the new generation nuclear-powered ships. After having been prepared for transportation, the reactor will be delivered to the Baltic Shipyard.



Thus, the division’s companies actually play the role of a “conveyor belt” manufacturing ship reactors intended for the new generation of Russian icebreakers, while no other company in the world has similar experience.

“RITM-200 reactors have proven themselves on board our new universal nuclear icebreakers, which has made navigation on the Northern Sea Route more efficient. Similar reactors will also be installed on board the fifth and sixth serial universal nuclear icebreakers to be built in accordance with the decision already made by the Government of the Russian Federation. In future, these reactors will be the “heart” of floating nuclear power plants, which will supply energy to the Baimsk ore zone in Chukotka, as well as of the land-based nuclear power plant in Yakutia,” said Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General.