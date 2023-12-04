2023 December 4 15:14

Bureau Veritas and Avance Labs sign MoU on hydrogen certification

Bureau Veritas and Avance Labs (‘Avance’), the I-REC (International Renewable Energy Certificate) accredited code manager for the tracking and certification of attributes associated with hydrogen and hydrogen derivative fuels and products, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which recognizes the mutual interest and benefit of establishing a cooperation in the field of attributes verification and certification. Bureau Veritas would act as the exclusive Assurance Service Provider on piloting phase of the I-REC (HX) Hydrogen Code.

A diverse range of energy players are currently launching projects to develop hydrogen production and use. The nascent low carbon hydrogen market faces many challenges. Among these is a lack of codes and standards, resulting in emerging needs for technical advisory, certification, testing, training, and traceability.

Bureau Veritas performs around 300,000 audits each year, providing its clients with the same high level of quality worldwide, thanks to more than 7,400 experienced auditors and centralized support.

Avance has recently announced the I-REC (HX) Product Code for Hydrogen, which governs the tracking and certification process for hydrogen and hydrogen derivative fuels and products. Avance was accredited earlier in 2023 by the I-REC Standard Foundation, the creator of the I-REC (E) Product Code for electricity.

The I-REC (HX) Product Code is based on a robust fact-based, ex-post, and technology agnostic system and methodology to enable global trade in hydrogen and its derivatives. It provides a unique approach to the certification by combining several novel features such as interoperability of other I-REC Product Code Certificates (e.g., Electricity, Carbon Removal, Methane, Carbon Capture, etc.) and Labels which demonstrate compliance with different regulations globally. The Code also outlines clear governance and quality control requirements that include validation and verification audits throughout the certification process.