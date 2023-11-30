2023 November 30 16:24

V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners

V.Group (V.), the ship management and marine services company, and Aither, which provides carbon trading solutions for shipowners and other industries, has annouced a strategic partnership focused on the seamless trading of carbon credits for the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) scheme and beyond, benefiting shipowners with vessels managed by V.

The EU Emissions Trading System requires organisations to account for their greenhouse gas emissions, helping to reduce emissions and generate revenues to finance the EU’s green transition. ETS currently covers emissions in the energy, aviation and manufacturing sectors and will cover emissions from maritime transport from January 2024.

V. has been closely monitoring the development of the EU ETS and preparing its systems and service offerings to be ready for its implementation. Decarbonisation is a key part of the overall V. strategy and we partner with leading organisations, including the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moeller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, as well as provide a wide range of bespoke decarbonisation services to shipowners. These include the recently launched V.ERDE suite of products and complex operational, financial and environmental data for vessels managed by V. through its ShipSure platform. V.’s technical services arm SeaTec has executed hundreds of eco and compliance retrofits globally.

Through this partnership with Aither, V. customers will have access to a dedicated online portal to ascertain the cost of the carbon that has been used, be given the opportunity to purchase carbon credits and have them deposited with the EU Registry in order to maintain compliance with the incoming EU ETS scheme. The verified emissions data for vessels under technical management by V. will be provided to shipowners via the ShipSure platform.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Together, Aither and V. aim to deliver full-service solutions with the technical, financial and carbon expertise required to make fleets carbon neutral while supporting the strategic business objectives of ship owners and investors.



For those V. customers who are using Aither to acquire their carbon credits, at no additional cost Aither is able to provide them with direct assistance and advice in all aspects of the EU ETS process, including setting up the accounts, advising solutions for any issues identified and providing training to personnel as required.