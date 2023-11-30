  • Home
  • News
  • V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 30 16:24

    V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners

    V.Group (V.), the ship management and marine services company, and Aither, which provides carbon trading solutions for shipowners and other industries, has annouced a strategic partnership focused on the seamless trading of carbon credits for the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) scheme and beyond, benefiting shipowners with vessels managed by V.

    The EU Emissions Trading System requires organisations to account for their greenhouse gas emissions, helping to reduce emissions and generate revenues to finance the EU’s green transition. ETS currently covers emissions in the energy, aviation and manufacturing sectors and will cover emissions from maritime transport from January 2024.

    V. has been closely monitoring the development of the EU ETS and preparing its systems and service offerings to be ready for its implementation. Decarbonisation is a key part of the overall V. strategy and we partner with leading organisations, including the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moeller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, as well as provide a wide range of bespoke decarbonisation services to shipowners. These include the recently launched V.ERDE suite of products and complex operational, financial and environmental data for vessels managed by V. through its ShipSure platform. V.’s technical services arm SeaTec has executed hundreds of eco and compliance retrofits globally.

    Through this partnership with Aither, V. customers will have access to a dedicated online portal to ascertain the cost of the carbon that has been used, be given the opportunity to purchase carbon credits and have them deposited with the EU Registry in order to maintain compliance with the incoming EU ETS scheme. The verified emissions data for vessels under technical management by V. will be provided to shipowners via the ShipSure platform.

    With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Together, Aither and V. aim to deliver full-service solutions with the technical, financial and carbon expertise required to make fleets carbon neutral while supporting the strategic business objectives of ship owners and investors.

    For those V. customers who are using Aither to acquire their carbon credits, at no additional cost Aither is able to provide them with direct assistance and advice in all aspects of the EU ETS process, including setting up the accounts, advising solutions for any issues identified and providing training to personnel as required.

Другие новости по темам: vessel conversion, agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 30

18:07 Port of Seattle and Busan Port Authority renew sister port agreement after 42 years
17:32 BW LPG to invest $30 mln in JV with Confidence Petroleum India - Reuters
17:14 64% mull cutting maritime investments amid ESG concerns, reveals Woodrow study
16:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 48, 2023
16:47 GSI delivers world’s first large-capacity battery hybrid double-headed luxury Ro-Ro vessel P&O LIBERTE
16:24 V.Group partners with Aither to provide carbon trading solutions for shipowners
15:44 Zhejiang Seaport opens up new terminal company
15:14 Bollore Logistics launches “SEAalternative” for less carbon-intensive shipping
14:35 AZANE launches ammonia bunker vessel design and partners with Amogy to build zero-emissions bunker vessel
14:04 Russia keeps Black Sea port restrictions in place due to storms - Reuters
13:44 ZeroNorth enables Golden Island to become Singapore’s first 100% digital bunker supplier
13:19 Osbit to deliver world-first cable repair equipment for N-Sea
12:43 Container lines expect greater Panama Canal disruption
11:58 Norwegian Cruise Line сhristens all-new Norwegian Viva in Miami
11:03 Bay-Houston Towing signs contract with Sterling Shipyard to build multiple Robert Allan designed RAstar 3200-W tugs
10:32 PCF, Oceania and RINA enter into MoU for LNG bunkering project at Port Hedland
10:02 Windcat expands its CSOV fleet to a total of five vessels
09:47 Korean shipbuilding companies actively consider overseas expansion

2023 November 29

18:07 Chinese cargo ship sinks off S. Korea's southwestern coast after drifting from China
17:34 LR to class first newbuild project for mid-size low pressure ammonia-ready LCO2 Carriers ordered by Capital Gas Ship Management at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
17:19 CMB.TECH and Boeckmans to build 4 future-proof hydrogen-powered 5.000dwt general cargo vessels
16:37 Changing frozen food temperatures by just 3 degrees can save CO2 emissions of 3.8 million cars a year, study shows
16:13 Chinese shipyards beat Korean firms in global orders in 2023
15:58 WinGD debuts Variable Compression Ratio technology on NYK Line newbuilds
15:55 New LNG production and marine bunkering capability at Port Hedland, Western Australia, with a pathway to IMO 2050 ‘zero-emissions’ through onboard hydrogen production
14:31 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment"
14:02 Sea-Intelligence: Carrier results drop to pre-pandemic levels
13:09 Report: Tool helps shipping stakeholders identify best ports for developing sustainable first mover initiatives
12:41 Fincantieri launches cruise vessel for Tui Cruises
12:11 SCZONE celebrates the groundbreaking ceremony of the DP World-Sokhna $80m Logistic Park
11:53 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
11:10 Four new Purus gas carriers to operate with Wartsila cargo handling systems
10:43 Wartsila signs Electrification and Integration Services agreement for USA’s first zero-emission high speed ferries project
10:23 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v New Orleans with Kawasaki
09:51 CMA CGM to launch Asia Subcontinent 2 Express (AS2) service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent

2023 November 28

18:07 Major Polish cargo operator selects CTPark Gdansk Port as new HQ with 10-year logistics lease totalling 21,000 sqm
17:21 Delfin Midstream signs long-term LNG supply agreement with Gunvor
17:08 Pyxis Tankers to acquire dry bulk vessel from Safe Bulkers
16:47 TGE Marine wins contract for new PCTC class
16:18 Maersk Supply Service introduces a leaner setup and reduces 55 positions
15:53 Korea dominates global orders for VLACs
15:13 ONE sets container ship cargo record
14:43 Maersk sells remaining shares in Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners
14:23 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and handover ceremony in Shimonoseki for demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transport
13:42 Panama Canal holds first auction for vessels in queue
13:14 ZIM announces measures in response to threats in the Arabian and Red seas
12:54 IMO Assembly opens
12:43 Allseas’ new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities inaugurated in Singapore
11:58 Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg successfully converted to battery-powered drive
10:35 MAN Energy Solutions announces the release of a dual-fuel version of the high-speed MAN 175D engine
09:58 Nippon Foundation conducts demonstration test of autonomous navigation system on large RORO cargo

2023 November 27

18:07 FEPORT welcomes Port of Lübeck as a new member
17:47 Bulkers stuck as Sierra Leone closes port following armed clashes
17:43 Rem Offshore announces new charter agreements
17:37 Fire on OSV highlights dangers of remote Southern Ocean operations, Australia says
17:13 Chinese vessel exports surge 72% in October
16:57 Danelec acquires Nautilus Labs AI technology platform
14:44 Hudong-Zhonghua delivers LNG Geneva to CSSC Shipping
14:13 Environmentalists block Newcastle port, demanding rejection of new coal projects and 75% tax for clean energy transition
13:42 Scandlines launches zero emissions ferry
13:13 Hanwha Ocean wins $125.5 mn order for VLAC
12:31 Europe cargo ship sinks off Greek island
12:01 Middle East tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after U.S. Navy responds
11:43 AD Ports Group expands shipping operations in Kazakhstan with two new oil tankers
11:12 ONE launches West India North America Service to enhance connectivity in India
10:41 Fincantieri launches the ninth multipurpose frigate “Spartaco Schergat”
10:24 Portuguese Navy signs contract with Damen Shipyards for innovative Multi-Purpose Vessel
09:51 MHI and Orica announce collaboration to explore emissions reduction opportunities

2023 November 26

16:09 Key milestone for one of the world´s most powerful hydrogen fuel cells, TECO 2030 on schedule for first customer deployment H1 2024
14:18 ADES awarded jack-up contract in Indonesia