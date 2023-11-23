2023 November 23 13:32

Steerprop to supply Arctic bow thrusters for Canada’s new Polar Icebreaker

Steerprop, designer and manufacturer of high-performance propulsion systems, has been chosen to supply advanced ice-classed bow thrusters to the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Polar Icebreaker. The ship will be designed and built by Seaspan Shipyards as part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. When completed, she will be one of the most powerful icebreakers in the world, according to the company's release.

Steerprop will equip the Polar Icebreaker with two arctic tunnel thrusters specially designed to meet the most demanding ice conditions, even without the protection of tunnel grids. This will be Steerprop’s first delivery of this unique ice-strengthened tunnel thruster, which will take the performance and reliability of tunnel thrusters to the next level. The delivery scope also includes a bridge control system and an offline oil filtering system.



Steerprop has designed an optimal solution for the scope and operational profile of the icebreaker based on the company’s decades-long experience of delivering ice-classed solutions, and “fit for purpose” resolve. In addition to optimizing operational performance, the fully integrated propulsion solution will increase reliability and safety, while reducing lifecycle costs and keeping maintenance requirements at a minimum.



The multi-mission Polar Icebreaker has a displacement of 27,876 tonnes. It will be 150 meters long, 28 meters wide, and will accommodate up to 100 people. With an ice class Polar Class 2 (PC2) rating, the second highest ice class according to the IACS, it will be able to operate in more difficult ice conditions (including in multi-year ice) and for longer periods than any other Canadian icebreaker.



Steerprop is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems for the most demanding applications and toughest conditions.



