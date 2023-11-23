2023 November 23 12:15

Enerocean’s W2Power receives design approval from Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas (BV) presented Enerocean S.L. with the definite issue of its Certificate of Basic Design Approval of the W2Power floating wind solution, according to the company's release.

Last week, at the 2nd Offshore Wind Congress of the Spanish wind power industry association (AEE) in Las Palmas, a side event was held to pre-announce the Certificate to industry leaders.

This certification represents the completion of a comprehensive assessment of critical elements of the W2Power design, which is currently at the stage of moving to full-size commercial installations. The design assessment that BV has now completed on EnerOcean’s W2Power ensures that best practices have been properly implemented. The review includes documents (drawings, analysis and specifications) demonstrating that the design complies with regulations and design codes – with a view to its later construction. Documentation includes the design methodologies and preliminary analyses, illustrating the analytical method to be used in the detailed design phase.