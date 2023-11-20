2023 November 20 18:07

Purus orders two 98,000 cbm very large ethane carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries

Purus has ordered two 98,000 cbm very large ethane carriers (VLEC) from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027, according to the company's release.

These vessels will feature dual-fuel ethane engines and optimized cargo handling systems, enabling lower CO2 and SOx emissions. Additional energy-saving devices will further contribute to emission reductions. Both vessels shall be delivered directly into long-term time charters.