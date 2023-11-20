2023 November 20 10:55

WinGD to supply methanol-fuelled engines for six green container vessels

Swiss marine power company WinGD will supply X‑DF‑M methanol-fuelled engines for a series of six container vessels to be built at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China, according to the company's release. The 9,000 TEU vessels will each be powered by an X82DF‑M engine built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD), to be delivered in August 2025.



The new order, which includes options for further engines, expands WinGD's methanol engine orders into the 82-bore size. As announced previously, early interest in the X92DF‑M resulted in an order for four engines to power ultra-large container vessels being built for COSCO SHIPPING LINE.



As previously stated, both X‑DF‑M and ammonia-fuelled X‑DF‑A engines will be available for delivery from Q1 2025. The combustion principle and engine platform deployed for X‑DF‑M engines is based on the latest X‑Engines from WinGD, supplemented by high-pressure methanol injection. X‑Engines, including the highly efficient X92‑B and X82‑2.0 engine, already power many of the world’s biggest container ships.

Notable features of X‑DF‑M engines include comparable performance with X‑Engines in both methanol and diesel modes, low pilot fuel requirements achieved through precisely controlled common rail injection, and NOx Tier III compliance in both modes with selective catalytic reduction. The new engine concept will be retrofittable to the X‑Engine series as soon as X‑DF‑M engines are available in the relevant bore sizes.

The new vessel series will enter service in 2026 and 2027.



WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation.