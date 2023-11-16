  • Home
  • News
  • Ocean Alliance expands on Asia-North Europe - Sea-Intelligence
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 16 14:13

    Ocean Alliance expands on Asia-North Europe - Sea-Intelligence

    On Asia-North America West Coast, the alliances collectively lost capacity market shares especially during the pandemic, when capacity outside of the alliance structures was heavily deployed, according to Sea-Intelligence. Ocean Alliance regained their share in 2023, but 2M did not and is currently positioned lower than pre-pandemic. On Asia-North America East Coast, 2M lost much of the pre-pandemic gain, whereas both Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance also lost capacity market share compared to the same pre-pandemic period.

    On Asia-Mediterranean, THE Alliance gained a bit of share during the pandemic and combined with the decline of Ocean Alliance, the two alliances are essentially evenly positioned behind 2M.

    The most important change, however, is seen on Asia-North Europe. THE Alliance has maintained a relatively stable presence on the trade lane, across the entire analysed period. 2M however, has seen a constant erosion, which has been taken over by Ocean Alliance. This is a development taking place over essentially the entire period and is therefore not linked to the beginning dissolution of 2M. Essentially, CMA CGM, COSCO and Evergreen, have clearly gained position into North Europe, at the relative expense of Maersk and MSC.

Другие новости по темам: containers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 16

18:00 After completing successful flight tests, Candela P-12 enters serial production in Stockholm
17:41 EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms
17:25 US appeals court scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG emissions permit
16:46 Vitol-owned Petrol Ofisi agrees to purchase BP’s Turkish fuel operations
15:54 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volumes up 4.5% in Jan-Oct
15:24 ZIM reports financial results for Q3 2023
14:50 Erik Thun receives the first of six ’R-Class’ sisters
14:13 Ocean Alliance expands on Asia-North Europe - Sea-Intelligence
13:32 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of 17 new LNG сarriers
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2023
13:12 Three Damen's Cutter Suction Dredgers added to the fleet of SEMAR
12:41 Port of Baku to cooperate with National Ports Agency of Morocco
12:11 Port of Long Beach cargo volume up 14.7% to 755,150 TEUs in October 2022
11:50 Korea Line Q3 operating income down 5.7 pct
11:04 Thailand seeks investors for a $28 billion landbridge across the Isthmus of Kra
10:43 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate granted Neptune Energy Norge AS drilling permit for an exploration well in the North Sea off Norway
10:23 DFDS freight volumes down 1%, passenger volumes up 4% in October
09:59 Container shipping costs from Korea to the U.S. West Coast up 7.1 percent on-month in October

2023 November 15

19:36 Andrey Belousov: Russia has practically completed the task of breaking the transport blockade
18:07 EU Commission welcomes deal on first-ever EU law to curb methane emissions in the EU and globally
17:42 KOTUG expands fleet in Guyana with the arrival of three additional Offshore Terminal Tugs
17:19 Cedar LNG executes heads of agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries, Black & Veatch
16:43 CMA CGM orders two LNG-powered RoPax ferries for La Méridionale
16:15 MOL to install cameras, AI systems in cargo holds of newbuilding LNG-fueled car carriers for early fire detection
15:46 Wartsila launches of world-first 4-stroke engine-based ammonia solution
15:15 Boskalis puts 2 GWh shore-based power facility into service in Rotterdam
13:02 Korea to spend $534M to help shipbuilders through 2028
12:40 EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers
12:21 AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results
11:40 Seaqualize successfully executes first ever offshore transfer lifts on Vineyard Wind 1
11:23 Topsoe signs first Australian green ammonia contract with Allied Green Ammonia
10:49 HHLA’s container throughput decreases by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU in Jan-Sept 2023
10:31 Fincantieri delivers “Seven Seas Grandeur” in Ancona

2023 November 14

19:18 Coal exports from Russia may hit 220 million tonnes mark by the year end results, official says
18:07 Misje Rederi launches its 4th eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier
17:39 LNG-fueled Panamax coal carrier Reimei commences operation
17:13 MOL and KEPCO sign service agreement on development of liquefied CO2 carrier design for CCS value chain
16:15 Odfjell SE expands its fleet with six newbuildings
15:51 By 2030 all newbuildings will be dual-fuel capable - Accelleron
15:14 EU and neighbourhood countries commit to enhanced fisheries management control in the Mediterranean and Black Sea
14:42 ZeroNorth consolidates bunker businesses
14:24 President of Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant
14:16 Ten-month cargo volume at Russian seaports rose 7.8% to 749.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
13:43 Capital Product Partners acqures 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion
13:28 European Commission and Bulgaria inaugurate the Port Community System
12:52 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 698.1 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
12:24 Hanwha Ocean wins world's largest ammonia carriers order
11:53 Fincantieri and the Central Adriatic Sea System Authority sign an agreement for the development of the port of Ancona
11:23 Framo secures contract for Orsted's offshore wind project in Taiwan
10:41 Sri Lanka Shipping Company places an order for two Damen ASD Tugs 2312
10:18 DMC presents completely redesigned Optima nozzle at Europort 2023

2023 November 13

18:07 New land port linking China's Xizang with Nepal opens
17:34 China increases resale of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers
17:28 Ocean Yield buys two Suezmaxes
17:10 Unseenlabs launches two new satellites, capable of detecting the presence of any ship
16:53 HD Hyundai opens Electrification Center
16:23 HY2GEN and Deep Wind Offshore enter into partnership
15:43 Eqva sells Havyard Leirvik yard in Norway
15:03 Viasea Shipping plans to build hydrogen-powered container ships
14:33 Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”
14:13 TORM purchases eight LR2 vessels
13:42 Haixin Heavy Industries launches the largest submarine cable-laying vessel in China
13:13 Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says
13:02 Erik Thun tanker out of action after funnel fire in Kiel Canal
12:32 Australia restarts port operations after cyberattack
12:07 Yanmar makes first delivery of maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to hybrid passenger ship
11:57 ASCO overhauled ferry vessel "Dagestan"
11:23 CMA CGM posts Q3 2023 financial results
10:41 Elogen, CNRS and Université Paris-Saclay create a joint laboratory to facilitate industrial-scale production of green hydrogen
10:09 LR awards Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen dual-fuel engine