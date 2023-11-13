2023 November 13 17:10

Unseenlabs launches two new satellites, capable of detecting the presence of any ship

Unseenlabs, the world leader in radio frequency data and solutions for maritime domain awareness, announced the successful launch of its two new satellites, BRO-10 and BRO-11, as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-9 mission via Exolaunch, according to the company's release.

The satellites lifted off aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, last November 11. This achievement represents a significant step forward in Unseenlabs' ongoing mission to enhance maritime surveillance through its unique technology, capable of detecting the presence of any ship, whether cooperating or not, regardless of its geographical location.

With BRO-10 and BRO-11 now in orbit at an altitude of 520 kilometers, Unseenlabs' satellite constellation expands, greatly amplifying its capacity to provide RF data and solutions. Unseenlabs' constellation now comprises 11 satellites, resulting in 11 simultaneous RF data collection points thanks to its monosatellite technology.

Unseenlabs is the world leader radio frequency (RF) data and solutions provider for Maritime Domain Awareness. Its unique technology allows the geolocation and characterization of any vessel at sea, at any time of the day or night, anywhere on the globe, and in any weather conditions. Unseenlabs provides its customers with high added value data and solutions to fight against illegal activities at sea.