2023 November 9 12:14

Bureau Veritas named key partner in the procurement and construction of Anma offshore wind in Korea

Bureau Veritas has been awarded a major contract to provide Quality Control Services for Anma Offshore Wind, a 532MW project located in Yeonggwang province in South Korea, and which is a key component of Korea’s renewable energy strategy.

The contract will entail Bureau Veritas providing Quality Control services during the fabrication, manufacture, and installation of all major components, including Wind Turbine Generators, Offshore and Onshore Substations, Foundations and Cables (both Array & Export), and representing Anma Offshore Wind within the entire project supply chain.

Present at all key stages of the renewable and alternative energy production chain, Bureau Veritas is helping accelerate the energy transition by offering the energy sector a range of solutions that tackle immediate and future challenges around renewable energy development and operation.