2023 November 8 12:40

China Merchants poised to order kamsarmax and multipurpose newbuildings

China Merchants Energy Shipping is making progress on its order for dry bulk carriers, according to TradeWinds.

The Shanghai-listed company, which revealed its plans to contract bulkers last month, is to sign up for two kamsarmaxes and two 62,000-dwt heavylift general cargo vessels at China Merchants Heavy Industry Jinling (CMHI Jinling).



A shipping source following CMES’ newbuilding activities said the contract signing would take place imminently.

The price of the 82,000-dwt new kamsarmax ships and the heavylift cargo vessels have not been disclosed. But CMES is said to have opted for the vessels to run on low sulphur marine fuel.

One shipbuilding broker said the current price for a kamsarmax bulk carrier newbuilding is about $34m and thought CMES would pay a similar figure for the smaller vessels as they would be equipped with cranes.

The vessels will be built to the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III NOx standards and meet Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 compliance for greenhouse gas emissions.

Shipbuilding sources said CMHI Jinling is slated to deliver the quartet in 2026.

CMES has been active in the newbuilding market this year, ordering seven ships worth about $895.5m between February and August.

In February, the Hong Kong-based company signed up for two methanol dual-fuel 9,300-ceu pure car/truck carriers with China Merchants Heavy Industry Jiangsu for delivery in September 2025 and March 2026. The deal included options for four additional vessels.

CMES is expanding its car carrier fleet for international trade as China’s automobile export volumes grow.

In May, CMES splashed out close to $589m on four newbuildings at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. It commissioned the state-owned shipyard to build two LNG carriers and two aframax tankers.

The recent agreements at DSIC have increased the total count of LNG ships on order at the yard to eight, while also boosting the number of 115,000-dwt crude carriers to five.



CMES was reported to be the first shipping company in the world to order methanol-fuelled VLCCs. In August, it struck a deal with DSIC for a single ship to be delivered by April 2026.

The 306,000-dwt crude carrier was reported to cost $107.5m.

CMES plans to rename the company China Merchants Shipping to reflect that it is not only involved in liquid shipping but also other cargoes.

Its board of directors have given the green light to the new identity but the company is awaiting state approval.