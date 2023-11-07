2023 November 7 17:40

Inchcape Shipping Services acquires full ownership of ISS-McKay Limited in New Zealand

Inchcape Shipping Services has successfully acquired full ownership of ISS-McKay Limited, a joint venture that was set up in 2008 with Inchcape to conduct core Port Agency business in New Zealand under the name ISS-McKay, according to the company's release.

ISS-McKay has become the leading port agency in New Zealand, providing full coverage to the North and South Island of New Zealand through its network of 8 port offices and 41 local staff. The acquisition of McKay Shipping Limited’s share of ISS-Mckay further solidifies Inchcape Shipping Services’ commitment to broadening horizons and strengthening its presence in key locations around the globe.

As part of the joint venture, Inchcape Shipping Services established itself as the majority shareholder, with local management supporting the operational and commercial management of the business in New Zealand.

Effective 2nd November 2023, Inchcape Shipping Services has acquired the balance of shares and moved towards full ownership of the New Zealand organisation. The move is an exciting development for both Inchcape and McKay Shipping, with local management and staff transitioning into the new organisation to ensure the continuation of service and experience for our customers.



Inchcape Shipping Services is the world’s leading Port Agency and Marine Services provider. Its global network covers 85% of the world’s ports. Inchcape combines its worldwide infrastructure with local expertise through our global network of over 245 proprietary offices, across 60 countries and a team of more than 3,200 committed professionals. Its unique geographical footprint means it can offer customers a full range of marine services, delivered safely, transparently and with exceptional service wherever they are in the world.